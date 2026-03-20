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20 March 2026

Digging Into Geological Consulting And Real Estate Development (Podcast)

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Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis

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Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and San Francisco. The firm's areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental and natural resources, corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors' rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment, and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.
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In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer speaks with Josh Feffer, a geotechnical engineer and owner and principal at Feffer Geological Consulting.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Spencer B. Kallick
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In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer speaks with Josh Feffer, a geotechnical engineer and owner and principal at Feffer Geological Consulting. They discuss the critical role of geotechnical engineering in real estate development, including site assessments, historical research, drilling, and soil testing to ensure land stability and compliance with municipal codes. Josh walks us through the history of municipal codes in Los Angeles, which are especially complex due to hillside sites and seismic activity. He emphasizes the evolving challenges due to stricter seismic codes and the impact of natural events like fires on soil conditions. This is a deep dive into a fascinating and critical aspect of real estate development and into how Josh built his business from the ground up.

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Spencer B. Kallick
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