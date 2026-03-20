Digging Into Geological Consulting And Real Estate Development (Podcast)

In this episode of Real Smart, Spencer speaks with Josh Feffer, a geotechnical engineer and owner and principal at Feffer Geological Consulting. They discuss the critical role of geotechnical engineering in real estate development, including site assessments, historical research, drilling, and soil testing to ensure land stability and compliance with municipal codes. Josh walks us through the history of municipal codes in Los Angeles, which are especially complex due to hillside sites and seismic activity. He emphasizes the evolving challenges due to stricter seismic codes and the impact of natural events like fires on soil conditions. This is a deep dive into a fascinating and critical aspect of real estate development and into how Josh built his business from the ground up.

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