California's SB 415 Amends AB 98: New Standards For Logistics And Warehouse Projects

California's landmark Assembly Bill 98 (AB 98), authored by Carrillo and Reyes in 2024, established the state's first comprehensive standards for the siting and operation of logistics developments, including warehouses, distribution centers, and similar freight operations.

While AB 98 aimed to address environmental and equity concerns in regions with a high density of warehouses, the broad and often ambiguous mandates imposed on local governments and developers across California led to more problems than solutions. From the beginning, both legislators and advocates acknowledged the need for a "cleanup" bill to provide a more precise and balanced approach to regulating logistics developments while still maintaining the original intent behind AB 98.

On Friday, October 3, 2025, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 415 (SB 415), introduced by Reyes in 2025. This new bill addresses several recognized issues with AB 98 but still leaves some questions unanswered. For a more detailed discussion about AB 98, please refer to our legal alert and webinar on the topic.

The amendments in SB 415 are generally favorable to developers and local agencies. To learn more about SB 415, we invite you to join our webinar on November 12, 2025. Click here to register.