What’s New In Wisconsin TIF: Key Changes Under Acts 173 And 235

Wisconsin's 2025-2026 legislative session has introduced significant reforms to tax incremental financing (TIF), including expanded affordable housing extensions and the creation of a new Residential TID type.

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Wisconsin’s 2025-2026 legislative session has introduced notable updates to tax incremental financing (TIF), including targeted reforms to affordable housing tools and the creation of a new TIF district type to spur residential development.

2025 Wisconsin Act 173

Affordable Housing Extension Expanded. Municipalities can now extend a TIF district’s life by up to two years (a doubling of the previous one-year limit) to fund costs benefiting affordable housing. All other statutory requirements to implement the extension remain unchanged.

Definition of Newly Platted Residential Development. Act 173 introduces a definition for the previously undefined term “newly platted residential development.” Beginning January 1, 2028, this will refer to “residential development on a parcel that has not previously been the site of permanent structures other than structures used solely for agricultural purposes.” Previously, the use of TIF funds for project costs arising from newly platted residential development was permitted only in a Mixed-Use Tax Increment District (TID), with an additional restriction limiting newly platted residential development to no more than 35 percent of the Mixed-Use TID area.

Before this clarification, developers faced uncertainty regarding the meaning of “newly platted.” Did it apply only to residential development on previously undeveloped land, or could a redevelopment project requiring a replat also qualify as newly platted residential development? The new definition provided by Act 173 helps clarify which projects are eligible. Additionally, as described below, beginning October 1, 2026, newly platted residential developments will be allowed to utilize TIF not just in Mixed-Use districts but also within the new Residential TIDs created by 2025 Wisconsin Act 235, making clarity on this issue even more important.

2025 Wisconsin Act 235

Creation of Residential TIDs. Act 235 authorizes a new TID type that allows newly platted residential development without the 35 percent area cap in Mixed-Use districts.

Development in a Residential TID must meet the following requirements:

Limited to owner-occupied, single-family or two-family residences.

Lot sizes for single-family residences may not exceed 7,500 square feet, with a maximum lot width of 70 feet and a maximum 10-foot side yard setback.

Lot sizes for two-family residences may not exceed 12,500 square feet, with a maximum lot width of 80 feet and a maximum 10-foot side yard setback.

No single-story residence can be larger than 1,500 square feet.

No two-story residence can be larger than 2,000 square feet.

While there is some overlap with a Mixed-Use TID, Residential TIDs have several unique features:

Project costs in a Residential TID are limited to costs related to the construction or improvement of infrastructure necessary for residential developments within the district, including financing costs, professional services costs, imputed administrative costs and organizational costs. Therefore, land acquisition, site prep and housing construction costs are not eligible project costs.

Project costs can only be financed by the developer or paid out of increment from the Residential TID. No municipal borrowing. In practice, Residential TIDs will require a “pay go” structure with the developer providing the upfront cash to install the necessary public infrastructure and receiving reimbursement from increment generated during the district’s lifespan.

Like Mixed-Use TIDs, Residential TIDs have a maximum lifespan of 20 years, but municipalities may vote to extend the lifespan by three years.

Residential TIDs are excluded from the 12 percent rule regarding the maximum equalized value of taxable property that may be contained within TIDs, but are subject to a new three percent valuation test. The base value of the new or amended Residential TID, plus the value increment of all existing Residential TIDs, cannot be more than three percent of the total equalized value of all taxable property in the municipality.

The project plan cannot be amended to increase project costs within 10 years of the unextended termination date of the Residential TID, unless there is a unanimous vote of the Joint Review Board.

A Residential TID cannot become a donor or recipient TID.

The legislative changes brought by Wisconsin Acts 173 and 235 represent a step forward in modernizing tax incremental financing for residential development and affordable housing. As these provisions take effect, communities and developers will both benefit from enhanced tools to promote sustainable growth and respond to evolving workforce and housing demands.

Developers, municipalities, and other stakeholders considering the use of TIFs for residential projects should begin evaluating how these statutory changes may affect current and future development plans. In particular, parties should review whether proposed projects may qualify for the new Residential TID structure, assess the limitations on eligible project costs and financing mechanisms and consider how the new valuation thresholds and procedural requirements could impact project feasibility and timing. Early coordination among municipalities, developers, financial advisers and legal counsel will be important to maximize the benefits of these new tools and ensure compliance with the updated statutory framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.