Pryor Cashman Represents Cirrus Real Estate Partners In $187M Loan Acquisition

Pryor Cashman represented Cirrus Real Estate Partners in connection with the acquisition, from a major overseas lender, of a $187,000,000 mortgage loan secured by a 275,000-square-foot indoor shopping mall located in the heart of Flushing, Queens, as well as a large development site adjacent to Flushing Bay.

The transaction drew on Pryor Cashman's deep experience in the acquisition, enforcement, and restructuring of complex real estate debt. Cirrus relied on the firm's practical, business-focused approach to successfully navigate the intricacies of this high-value transaction.

The Pryor Cashman team was led by Partners Todd Soloway, Todd Marcus, Joe Shifer, Ben Teig, and Dennis Sughrue, with assistance from Associate Michael Kumar.

