Samuel Moskowitz, Courtney Simmons, Taylor Lovejoy, Pamela Fourtounis Co-Author MCLE's 2025 MA Condo Law Guide

Davis Malm announces that Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) has published the sixth edition of "Massachusetts Condominium Law," on September 3. The guide was edited by firm shareholder Samuel "Sandy" B. Moskowitz, who also co-authored several chapters along with colleagues Courtney A. Simmons, Taylor P. Lovejoy and Pamela N. Fourtounis.

Founded in 1979, Davis Malm is a premier full-service, Boston-based business law firm that represents local, national and global businesses, institutions and individuals in a wide spectrum of industries. Clients rely on Davis Malm’s attorneys to efficiently deliver successful results through direct partner involvement, responsive client service, and creative and strategic problem solving. Its attorneys practice at the top level of the profession and possess the agility necessary to handle any issues that arise during the course of a matter. Davis Malm is a member of the International Lawyers Network, representing Massachusetts and northern New England. This membership enables the firm to offer high-quality, efficient services to clients doing business globally.

Article Insights

Davis Malm & D’Agostine’s articles from Davis Malm & D’Agostine are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s) Davis Malm & D’Agostine are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Davis Malm announces that Massachusetts Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) has published the sixth edition of "Massachusetts Condominium Law," on September 3. The guide was edited by firm shareholder Samuel "Sandy" B. Moskowitz, who also co-authored several chapters along with colleagues Courtney A. Simmons, Taylor P. Lovejoy and Pamela N. Fourtounis. For over 30 years, Davis Malm has led the publication of this treatise. Sandy has served as editor for nearly a decade, succeeding Davis Malm colleague Robert Galvin, who was the guide's editor since it first published in 1988.

"MCLE is a critical resource for attorneys, providing educational programs and reference materials that are essential to attorneys at all stages of their careers," said Sandy. "I am honored to serve as editor to the Massachusetts Condominium Law guide and collaborate with my Davis Malm colleagues and peers outside of the firm to help make this the most comprehensive resource for attorneys practicing condominium law in Massachusetts."

The book contains practice-tested insights and recommendations on a wide range of condominium-related issues, such as the requirements for condominium plans, drafting concerns for master deeds and condominium by-laws, conducting unit sale transactions, understanding distinctions between condominiums and cooperatives, and addressing the purchase, sale, leasing, and financing of commercial condominiums.

Sandy is a real estate attorney focusing on condominium law, title issues, real estate litigation and development. He routinely represents condominium developers and associations throughout Massachusetts, and over his 40-year legal career has been recognized for his expertise in both residential and commercial condominium development, operation and financing.

Courtney is a litigator, assisting clients in commercial litigation and real estate disputes. She advocates for clients involved in business, land use and zoning issues. Ms. Simmons has a proven track record of providing high-quality representation with the goal of efficiently resolving legal disputes.

Taylor is a litigation attorney, advising clients on a broad range of litigation, business, real estate and employment-related matters, such as condominium, non-competes, employment discrimination, breach of contract, and family law cases.

Pamela litigates business and real estate disputes in Massachusetts state and federal courts. Her practice focuses on land use issues, including zoning, permitting and easements.

MCLE aims to keep raising the caliber of lawyers' professional and ethical service to their clients and communities by providing comprehensive and practical continuing legal education of the highest quality to the broadest possible audience.

The full book is available for purchase here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.