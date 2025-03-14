State Of The Distressed Real Estate Market With Greg Corbin (Podcast)

Greg Corbin is the President and founder of Northgate Real Estate Group, which specializes in the sale and workout of distressed properties. In addition, he has deep expertise in judicial and UCC foreclosures, loan and REO sales, restructuring, and stalled construction sites. He's widely recognized as one of the most active and sought-after industry leaders, with countless accolades throughout his career.

Greg spent a decade at Besen & Associates before becoming a Director of Sales at Massey Knakal (now Cushman and Wakefield). Then, before starting his firm, Greg spent four years at Rosewood Realty Group as President of Bankruptcy and Restructuring. While there, he and his team arranged the sale, workout, or recapitalization of over 100 buildings, development sites, membership interests, and loans totaling $1.1 billion in underlying collateral.

Currently, Greg sits on the real estate board of the American Bankruptcy Institute and is the founder and current board member of the non-profit Give to Give Foundation. He graduated from Horace Mann and Boston University and lives on the Upper West Side with his wife and children.

The Dealmakers' Edge with A.Y. Strauss

State of the Distressed Real Estate Market with Greg Corbin

Insights from Greg Corbin on the State of the Distressed Real Estate Market

With his team, Greg Corbin has been involved in over $3.4 billion in investment property sales across all major asset classes, including multifamily apartment buildings, development sites, industrial properties, transitional housing facilities, bulk condominium packages, and commercial buildings. A highly regarded industry expert in bankruptcy, foreclosure, and borrower/lender workouts, Greg frequently shares his insights at major conferences and on top real estate podcasts.

In this episode of The Dealmakers' Edge, Aaron Strauss sits down with Greg to explore what sets a distressed property broker apart from a traditional real estate broker, along with an inside look at the distressed market, especially in New York City. Greg also shares his advice on building a niche, staying focused for success, and the tools and strategies that drive results in distressed real estate.

2:13 – Greg's early career and entry into distressed real estate

9:26 – Key differences between traditional and distressed real estate

15:45 – State of the distressed market and key trends shaping 2025

22:05 – The distressed buyer's mindset during times of diminished returns

26:01 – Why specialists outperform generalists in real estate

28:14 – Greg's approach to staying focused and prioritizing daily tasks

30:43 – Greg's take on the "work smart, not hard" mindset

