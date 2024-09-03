NJBIZ Names Don Pepe Among 2024 Leaders In Real Estate, Construction And Design

Donald M. Pepe, Partner and Chair of Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC's Commercial Real Estate Department has been named among NJBIZ's 2024 Leaders in Real Estate, Construction, and Design.

Don Pepe's inclusion marks his continued recognition from publications throughout New Jersey as an influential commercial real estate attorney, particularly for his role in the redevelopment work throughout New Jersey's "Gold Coast", including significant contributions in Jersey City, Hoboken, Bayonne, and Fort Lee. A recent notable project involved Don having secured approvals for NY Vue, which will be the tallest building in Bayonne, NJ's history, marking a significant milestone in the redevelopment of the former Military Ocean Terminal turned over to the City decades ago. He also was successful in the closing of two premiere hotel properties located in Weehawken, NJ, in a transaction valued at $100,000,000.

The NJBIZ Leaders in Real Estate, Construction, and Design Awards celebrate individuals and companies changing New Jersey's commercial real estate landscape through development, design, construction, project management, and more. Nominations were submitted through an open process and then evaluated by an independent panel of judges to determine the honorees.

