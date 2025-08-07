Navigating Payment Protections In New York's Public Improvements Without Public Funds

In New York, construction professionals face a distinct legal challenge when public improvements are carried out by private entities without public financing. Under the New York Lien Law, a "public improvement" refers to work performed on real property owned by the state or a public corporation. Mechanic's liens apply only to private real property, while public improvement liens can be filed only against public funds. In the absence of either, contractors and suppliers lack a lien-based remedy to secure payment for their labor or materials.

To address this gap, the legislature amended Section 5 of the Lien Law in 2004 to require a payment bond for public improvement projects exceeding $250,000 when no public fund has been established. This bond guarantees prompt payment to contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers and serves as the exclusive financial safeguard in such cases. The statute as amended provides in pertinent part:

"Where no public fund has been established for the financing of a public improvement with estimated cost in excess of two hundred fifty thousand dollars, the chief financial officer of the public owner shall require the private entity for whom the public improvement is being made to post, or cause to be posted, a bond or other form of undertaking guaranteeing prompt payment of moneys due to the contractor, his or her subcontractors and to all persons furnishing labor or materials to the contractor or his or her subcontractors in the prosecution of the work on the public improvement."

Unlike traditional payment bonds—which are typically posted by contractors or subcontractors as part of their contractual obligations—the Section 5 bond must be posted by the private developer. This statutory requirement shifts the financial responsibility upstream, placing the burden on the entity commissioning the work rather than those performing it. This framework ensures workers and suppliers receive payment even when lien rights are unavailable.

While this Section 5 bond protects against nonpayment in the absence of public funds, developers also typically require contractors to furnish other types of bonds within the construction agreement. These include payment bonds, which ensure compensation for subcontractors, suppliers, and laborers, and performance bonds, which guarantee that the contractor completes the work as specified under the contract. Though separate from the Section 5 bond, these additional bonds serve complementary roles—one aimed at securing financial compensation, the other enforcing contractual execution.

A key distinction exists between mechanic's liens and payment bond claims. Mechanic's liens typically permit recovery only for unpaid amounts owed to the defaulting party. If a contractor or subcontractor has already been paid, downstream parties—such as unpaid subcontractors or sub-subcontractors—may be left without lien rights. In contrast, payment bond claims offer broader protection. An unpaid party may still recover under the bond even when no outstanding obligation remains to the defaulting contractor or subcontractor, provided the claim is timely and complies with the bond's terms.

Together, these provisions form an integrated framework of financial and legal safeguards. For those engaged in public improvement projects without direct public financing, understanding these requirements is essential to managing risk and securing payment.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.