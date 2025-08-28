ARTICLE
28 August 2025

Unlocking Federal Real Estate: Efficiency, Partnerships, And The Path Ahead

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

Alvarez & Marsal logo
Explore Firm Details
The latest episode of The GovNavigators Show features a conversation with George Guszcza, President & CEO of the National Institute of Building Sciences, joined by Managing Director Tom Scott and Senior Director Paul Firth.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Tom Scott and Paul Firth

In today's federal real estate landscape, agencies face shifting work patterns, aging infrastructure, and growing pressure to modernize.

The latest episode of The GovNavigators Show features a conversation with George Guszcza, President & CEO of the National Institute of Building Sciences, joined by Managing Director Tom Scott and Senior Director Paul Firth.

Together, they discuss the future of the built environment and the challenges organizations face in adapting to changing industry demands. Key discussion points include:

  • Emerging workplace trends and their impact on federal real estate
  • Infrastructure challenges and opportunities for modernization
  • The role of collaboration and public–private partnerships in driving innovation
  • Strategies for building resilience in a shifting landscape

Listen here

Originally published on 26 August, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tom Scott
Tom Scott
Photo of Paul Firth
Paul Firth
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More