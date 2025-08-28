Unlocking Federal Real Estate: Efficiency, Partnerships, And The Path Ahead

In today's federal real estate landscape, agencies face shifting work patterns, aging infrastructure, and growing pressure to modernize.

The latest episode of The GovNavigators Show features a conversation with George Guszcza, President & CEO of the National Institute of Building Sciences, joined by Managing Director Tom Scott and Senior Director Paul Firth.

Together, they discuss the future of the built environment and the challenges organizations face in adapting to changing industry demands. Key discussion points include:

Emerging workplace trends and their impact on federal real estate

Infrastructure challenges and opportunities for modernization

The role of collaboration and public–private partnerships in driving innovation

Strategies for building resilience in a shifting landscape

Originally published on 26 August, 2025

