Tenant Advocacy And Building Legacy In New York Real Estate With Norman Bobrow (Podcast)

Norman Bobrow is the president of Norman Bobrow & Co., Inc., one of New York's leading independently-owned, tenant-focused commercial real estate brokerages. A third-generation real estate professional and lifelong New Yorker, Norman launched the firm in 1980 with a clear mission to represent tenants exclusively and deliver results with precision, integrity, and relentless advocacy. Over the course of his career, he's personally negotiated more than 3,000 leases and overseen the acquisition of more than 300 properties nationwide.

Norman comes from a real estate family and was involved early on watching his father participate in small syndications. Despite struggling with dyslexia and being unable to read until the eighth grade, he built his career from the ground up, starting at Syntex Corporation building the Winston Towers and working his way through various firms before launching his own brokerage. Today, his firm handles 200 to 250 leases annually with a team of 25 leasing brokers, all while maintaining a personal, family-business approach where everyone knows each other's stories.

The Dealmakers' Edge with A.Y. Strauss

Tenant Advocacy and Building Legacy in New York Real Estate with Norman Bobrow

self

Insights from Norman Bobrow on Tenant Advocacy and Building Legacy in New York Real Estate

Norman Bobrow's story is a powerful testament to resilience, integrity, and the importance of giving back. Despite being dyslexic and struggling to read until the eighth grade, he went on to build a thriving, tenant-focused brokerage firm, negotiating over 3,000 leases and overseeing the acquisition of 300+ properties nationwide. His life is a masterclass in turning perceived weaknesses into strengths and always looking forward, never back.

In this episode of The Dealmakers' Edge, Norman talks about his early struggles and how his family and mentors like Warren Buffett shaped his investment philosophy. He shares his passion for helping others, whether it's teaching young brokers how to "make a living" or his extensive philanthropic work. Norman also offers his unique approach to business, including his unwavering commitment to representing tenants exclusively and how he's built a culture of teamwork and personal care.

2:01 – Norman's journey from dyslexia to highly successful real estate broker

6:50 – Why Norman's firm operates with a tenant-first advocacy approach

10:13 – What lies behind Norman's passion for philanthropy and mentorship

15:01 – Critical core philosophies for success in the real estate business

19:47 – Examples of Norman's investment dealmaking prowess and experience

24:29 – The disciplined investment approach Norman learned from those like Warren Buffett

27:03 – The most critical element of success in the next few years as technology advances

Mentioned In Tenant Advocacy and Building Legacy in New York Real Estate with Norman Bobrow

Norman Bobrow & Company Inc. | LinkedIn | Facebook

United Cerebral Palsy

OrCam Read

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.