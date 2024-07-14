Financing Term Sheets: Bring In Counsel Early, Avoid Headaches Later (Podcast)

self

In this episode of Terra Firma, Conversations on Commercial Real Estate, Stacey Tyler and Stephen Tanico are joined by Lowenstein Real Estate partner Kimberly E. Lomot for a discussion on financing term sheets. They review key components of loan commitment letters relevant to mortgage deals, construction loans, and alternative financing structures, and give tips on how to maximize the negotiation of the initial terms to save time and money during the loan documentation process. Lomot gives an overview of a range of issues including lender selection, collateral terms, and environmental provisions.

Speakers:

Kimberly E. Lomot, Partner, Real Estate

Stacey C. Tyler, Counsel, Real Estate; Deputy Chair, Cannabis Practice

Stephen Tanico, Counsel, Real Estate

