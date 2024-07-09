ARTICLE
9 July 2024

D.C. Office Of Planning Issues Draft Ivy City And Nannie Helen Burroughs Small Area Plans

The D.C. Office of Planning has issued a proposed new Ivy City-Small Area Plan (Draft IC-SAP), along with a proposed new Nannie Helen Burroughs Corridor-Small Area Plan (Draft NHBC-SAP), for public review and comment.
Both draft plans are the guiding documents that will serve the Ivy City and Nannie Helen Burroughs communities, as well as District of Columbia agencies, in future years to implement policies of the District's Comprehensive Plan.

Upcoming Hearings and Deadlines for Comments

The D.C. Office of Planning is hosting separate public hearings on the draft plans on Aug. 3, 2024.

The Draft IC-SAP includes recommendations that address housing affordability and opportunity, community resilience, as well as public space and urban design. Public comments are due on the Draft IC-SAP by Aug. 16, 2024, and can be submitted via email.

The Draft NHBC-SAP includes recommendations that address housing and economic development, parks and green spaces, history and culture, and public realm and urban design guidelines. Public comments are due on the Draft NHBC-SAP by Aug. 15, 2024, and can be submitted via email.

