Hurricane Helene + Port Strike Update - Sept 30

Hurricane Helene Update

Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic flooding in Western North Carolina and nearby areas, leading to widespread road closures, power outages, and severe infrastructure damage. The N.C. Department of Transportation has prohibited non-emergency travel, warning that major roads, including I-40 and I-26, are washed out and closed indefinitely due to landslides and debris. In some areas, repairs could take days or longer.

Ports across the Southeast U.S., including in Florida and Georgia, are assessing damage, with some reopening and others remaining closed. Spokeswoman Chelsea Kavanagh said the Port of Jacksonville conducted facility assessments and found no damage. The port reopened Friday afternoon. The Coast Guard reported that ports in Key West, St. Petersburg, and Tampa in Florida were closed Friday. Ports in Mobile, Alabama, and Savannah and Brunswick in Georgia were open with restrictions Friday. The storm also devastated rail infrastructure, notably CSX's Clinchfield line, which suffered severe washouts and bridge collapses, disrupting freight traffic. Emergency crews are working to restore access, but continued flooding hampers efforts. Helene caused at least 100 deaths, widespread power outages affecting millions, and is considered one of the most significant weather events in the region's history.

Port Strike Update

Last week, it was reported that the Biden administration does not plan to invoke the Taft-Hartley Act to prevent a potential strike by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA); we are not sure the White House's stance will hold if the strike extends for a prolonged period. The United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) is struggling to schedule a meeting with the ILA, suggesting the union has already decided to strike. If Biden were to invoke Taft-Hartley, the process would involve an 80-day cooling-off period during which workers return to work, followed by negotiations and potentially a final offer from the USMX to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Depending on the outcome, the President may then ask Congress to step in if no agreement is reached.

Due to the upcoming strike by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), many port terminal facilities are beginning to announce early closures today, Monday September 30th.

New York

PNCT will close at 2:00 pm

PCT Maher expected to close between 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Liberty expected to close between 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Boston

Closing 4:15 pm

Norfolk

Closing noon

Charleston

Closing 5:00 pm

Savannah

Closing 5:30 pm

Miami

Closing 4:00 pm

Houston

Closing 4:00 pm

