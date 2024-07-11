Foley Automotive Update

Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

U.S. new light-vehicle sales reached a SAAR of 15.3 million units in June, and second quarter 2024 sales fell by approximately 0.4% from April-June 2023, according to initial estimates from Wards Intelligence.

could collectively represent . Certain federal vehicle emissions standards may be vulnerable following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the " Chevron deference ," which had directed federal courts to defer to the federal agency's interpretation of a regulation when reviewing certain agency actions that could be ambiguous.

challenge to overturn Treasury Department final regulations on , according to a report in Bloomberg. GM will pay a $145.8 million penalty and take other steps after a federal investigation found nearly 6 million vehicles from model years 2012 through 2018 were responsible for higher carbon dioxide emissions than stated in the automaker's initial compliance reports.

OEMs/Suppliers

Second quarter 2024 U.S. new light-vehicle sales were up by 0.8% for Ford and 0.6% for GM, and down 21% for Stellantis. U.S. new-vehicle sales in the first half of 2024 increased by 3.6% for Ford (1.04 million units) and fell by 16% for Stellantis (677,533 units) and 0.4% for GM (1.29 million units) when compared to the first half of 2023.

declined by approximately eight percentage points in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period one year ago, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. German mobility company DEKRA plans to invest over $22 million to establish an automotive testing center in Plymouth, Michigan.

plans to invest over $22 million to establish an automotive testing center in Plymouth, Michigan. At least five senior executives have departed Stellantis in recent months, according to a report in The Detroit News.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies

A number of U.S. farmers have increased the deployment of autonomous tractors and other technology to improve operational efficiency.

and other technology to improve operational efficiency. China will allow driverless taxis to test operations in certain parts of Shanghai with no safety supervisors present in the vehicles.

Market Trends and Regulatory

In its second biannual report to Congress on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement's effect on the automotive industry, the U.S. Trade Representative stated the complexity of the USMCA's rules of origin (ROO) "continues to impose administrative burdens on suppliers, and evidence suggests that suppliers are not attempting to claim USMCA preference for a growing share of automotive parts trade."

(ROO) "continues to impose administrative burdens on suppliers, and evidence suggests that suppliers are not attempting to claim USMCA preference for a growing share of automotive parts trade." Ocean shipping price volatility could remain a potential risk in the near-term, and prices for certain routes have more than doubled in recent months due to factors that include possible labor strikes in certain regions, port congestion in Southeast Asia and ongoing ship diversions to avoid Houthi-led attacks in the Red Sea.

