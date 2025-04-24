Unleashing American Commercial Fishing In The Pacific (Trump EO Tracker)

Repeals the "Management of the Marine National Monument" section of Proclamation 9173 (Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument Expansion), which appropriated the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument (PRIMNM) and withdrew over 400,000 square miles in the Pacific Ocean from all forms of entry, location, selection, sale, leasing, or other disposition under the public land laws for care and management by the Federal Government.

Between 50 to 200 nautical miles from the landward boundaries of the Monument, the Secretary of Commerce shall not prohibit commercial fishing within the boundaries of the Monument and the Monument Expansion in those areas where the Monument and Monument Expansion is coterminous with the Exclusive Economic Zone of the United States.

Orders the Secretary of the Interior to manage the Monument Expansion pursuant to applicable legal authorities. The Secretary of Commerce, through the Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and in consultation with the Secretary of the Interior, shall within the Monument Expansion have primary responsibility with respect to fishery-related activities regulated pursuant to the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act (16 U.S.C. 1801 et seq.), and any other applicable legal authorities.

The Secretary of Commerce, through the Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shall expeditiously publish new proposed rules in the Federal Register to amend or repeal all burdensome regulations that restrict commercial fishing in the PRIMNM.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Unleashing American Commercial Fishing in the Pacific

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.