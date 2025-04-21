ARTICLE
21 April 2025

Trump Issues Executive Order On "Restoring America's Maritime Dominance"

JW
Jones Walker

Contributor

United States Transport
Brett Richards

Last week, President Trump issued an Executive Order (EO) titled "Restoring America's Maritime Dominance," emphasizing the urgent need to revitalize the domestic maritime industry.

The EO acknowledges the decline of the U.S. flag fleet and the nation's minimal role in global commercial shipbuilding. To address this, the EO calls for a Maritime Action Plan (MAP), developed by the National Security Advisor and other officials, with the goal of strengthening shipbuilding capabilities, enhancing maritime workforce training, and ensuring adequate commercial vessel capacity for national security. The EO also outlines legislative proposals, funding mechanisms, and deregulatory initiatives to support these objectives, including tariffs on Chinese-built ships, financial incentives for U.S. shipyards, and expanded mariner training programs.

My colleagues recently co-authored an article outlining the more than 20 actions included in the EO. Please refer to the article (or reach out directly) for more detailed guidance on implementation and compliance requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brett Richards
Brett Richards
