Executive Order To Restore America's Maritime Dominance

On April 9, 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order (EO) entitled "Restoring America's Maritime Dominance." This EO recognizes the urgent need to revitalize and rebuild the domestic maritime industry and the strategic importance of commercial shipbuilding capacity and the maritime workforce to the national and economic security of the United States.

The EO references decades of neglect for the declining U.S. flag fleet and sets forth a comprehensive agenda of legislative and governmental initiatives to bolster the United States as a maritime nation. The EO recognizes the need for consistent predictable federal funding to support shipbuilding, to make U.S. flag vessels competitive in international commerce, and to expand and strengthen the maritime workforce. The EO notes that the United States constructs less than one percent of commercial ships globally while China produces approximately half of the world's commercial ships.

The EO directs the National Security Advisor, in consultation with various Cabinet level officials, to prepare and submit to the President within 210 days a Maritime Action Plan (MAP). The overarching goal of the MAP is to enhance the maritime infrastructure of the United States, to promote the construction of commercial vessels in the United States, and to have trained workforces of mariners and shipyard workers to support the construction and operation of a diversified fleet of commercial and military vessels that will be available to the Government during a war or national emergency.

The MAP will incorporate specific objectives within the timelines set out in the EO, including legislative proposals and recommendations as to any Congressional appropriations necessary to carry out the policy objectives of the EO. The EO is 15 pages in length and is divided into discrete topics that are summarized below on a section-by-section basis.

1. Policy — The EO broadly states that "[it] is the policy of the United States to revitalize and rebuild domestic maritime industries and workforce to promote national security and economic prosperity."

2. Maritime Action Plan (MAP) — The National Security Advisor, in coordination with various Cabinet level officials, shall submit a MAP to the President within 210 days of the issuance of the EO that shall incorporate the following 18 action items:

Maritime Industrial Base — Within 180 days, the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Transportation, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall provide for inclusion in the MAP an assessment of options and authorities, such as Title III of the Defense Production Act and use of private capital to the maximum extent possible, to invest in and expand the "Maritime Industrial Base," including expansion of commercial and defense shipbuilding capabilities, ship repair and marine transportation capabilities, port infrastructure and the maritime workforce. The Secretary of Defense is to pursue using the Office of Strategic Capital loan program to improve the shipbuilding industrial base. China's Unfair Trading Practices — The EO references the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) recent public hearing and proposed actions regarding Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. USTR is directed to coordinate with other agencies to collect additional information in support of administering proposed actions and to coordinate with the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to take steps to impose any restriction, fee, penalty, or duty that might be imposed. This includes possible tonnage-based fees on Chinese built or flagged vessels that dock in U.S. ports and tariffs on ship-to-shore cranes and other port cargo-handling equipment of Chinese origin. Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF) — The EO directs U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to assess applicable customs duties, taxes and fees, including enforcement of the collection of the federal Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF), on all cargo of foreign origin, including cargo that is offloaded by carriers in Mexico or Canada and transported by land into the United States. CBP is directed to charge a 10% service fee for additional costs to CBP. Engagement and Coordination with Allies — Within 90 days, the Secretary of State, together with the USTR, is directed to engage U.S. treaty allies and other like-minded countries to impose similar measures to those described in items b and c above in order to counter China's unfair trade practices. Shipbuilding Financial Incentives Program to Reduce Dependence on Adversaries through Allies and Partners — Within 90 days, the Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the President's Assistant for Economic Policy, shall deliver a proposal for inclusion in the MAP to establish financial incentives to assist shipbuilders based in allied nations to undertake capital investment in the United States to strengthen its shipbuilding capacity. Legislative Proposal to Establish a Maritime Security Trust Fund — In conjunction with formulation of the President's Budget, OMB and the Secretary of Transportation are to develop a legislative proposal to establish a "Maritime Security Trust Fund" to serve as a reliable funding source for MAP programs. In crafting this legislative proposal, OMB and the Secretary of Transportation shall consider how new or existing tariffs, taxes, or fees could further the goal of establishing a dedicated funding source for programs supported by the MAP. Shipbuilding Financial Incentives Program — In conjunction with formulation of the President's Budget, OMB and the Secretary of Transportation are to develop a legislative proposal to establish financial incentives to incentivize private investment in the construction of commercial shipyards and repair facilities, including grants and loan guarantees. Maritime Prosperity Zones — Within 90 days, the Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the Secretary of Transportation, shall develop a plan that identifies opportunities to incentivize investment in U.S. maritime industries and waterfront communities through newly created maritime prosperity zones. These maritime prosperity zones are to be geographically diverse and are to include river regions and the Great Lakes. Report on Maritime Industry Needs — Within 90 days, the Secretary of Transportation, in coordination with the Secretary of Homeland Security, shall deliver a report to OMB that inventories Federal programs that can be used to grow and sustain the supply and demand for the U.S. maritime industry. The report shall include Maritime Administration programs (including the Maritime Security Program, the Tanker Security Program, the Cable Security Program, the Title XI shipbuilding loan guarantee program, and the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP)), existing cargo preference programs and a review of the waiver process to ensure that such programs support American domestic shipping. Mariner Training and Education — Within 90 days, numerous Cabinet-level officials are directed to prepare a report to address maritime workforce challenges. The report shall determine the number of credentialed mariners that are required to support the more robust maritime industry that is outlined in the EO. Among other things, the report shall review the U.S. Coast Guard's credentialing program and identify steps necessary to expand maritime education and technical training. Modernization of the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) — Within 30 days, the Secretary Transportation is to take action to hire the necessary facilities staff and execute deferred maintenance projects at the USMMA. Additionally, a long-term master facility and capital improvement plan is to be developed for the USMMA. Improve Procurement Efficiency — Numerous Cabinet-level officials are directed to develop an improved contract solicitation process for the procurement of U.S. government vessels. Additionally, reforms are recommended to execute, build, and improve the vessel acquisition process. Improve Government Efficiency — The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) shall undertake a separate review of the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) procurement processes and make recommendations to the President to improve the efficiency of these processes. Increase the Fleet of U.S. Flag Vessels Trading Internationally — Within 180 days, the Secretary of Transportation, in coordination with the Secretary of Defense, shall deliver to OMB a legislative proposal to ensure the availability of U.S. flag commercial vessels that participate in international commerce. The proposal shall enhance existing subsidies to cover construction and operational costs and incentivize the commercial shipping industry to operate militarily useful vessels. The goal is to ensure adequate capacity of U.S. flag commercial vessels that can be called upon in times of war or national emergency. Arctic Waterways — Within 90 days, the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with other Department and agency heads, shall develop a strategy to secure arctic waterways. Shipbuilding Review — Within 45 days, the Secretaries of Defense, Commerce, Transportation, and Homeland Security shall conduct a shipbuilding review and submit a report to the President with recommendations for increasing competition within the U.S. shipbuilding industry with the goal of reducing cost overruns and production delays. Deregulatory Initiatives — Within 30 days, the Secretaries of Defense, Transportation and Homeland Security are to review their regulations pertaining to the domestic commercial maritime fleet and maritime port access and identify areas to deregulate. Inactive Reserve Fleet — Within 90 days the Secretary of Defense is to review and issue guidance related to the retention, support, and mobilization of a robust inactive reserve fleet.

Read the full Executive Order here.

Read the White House Fact Sheet here.

