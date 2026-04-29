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29 April 2026

Consumer Products Corner - A Quarter Of Stabilized Spending, But Consumer Confidence Is On The Slide

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Retail sales were modestly stronger in Q1 2026 versus the previous quarter, with overall retail trade up around 0.7%. Specialty supplies grew a solid 3.8% and home‑building and garden rose 2.7%...
United States Consumer Protection
Randy Burt and Brett Meyer
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Retail sales were modestly stronger in Q1 2026 versus the previous quarter, with overall retail trade up around 0.7%. Specialty supplies grew a solid 3.8% and home‑building and garden rose 2.7%, while other discretionary categories such as health & wellness and dining out saw minor declines as consumers prioritized project‑ and home‑related (home building & appliances) spending.

Income, CPI, and debt show a consumer still spending but under growing constraints: income rose around 1.4% quarter‑over‑quarter, CPI increased 0.5%, and debt edged up 0.5%. Together, this mix supports steady but cautious spending, though consumer sentiment slipping to a record low in April to date could paint a different picture in the coming months.

FIGURE 1: Quarterly U.S. Retail Sales (exc. Auto & Gas)

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FIGURE 2: Quarterly U.S. Consumer Sentiment

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FIGURE 3: Quarterly U.S. Income and Debt Tracker

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Randy Burt
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Brett Meyer
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