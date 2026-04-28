State AG News: Deceptive And Unfair Practices, Consumer Protection (April 2-8, 2026)

Toni Michelle Jackson’s articles from Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
- with Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Healthcare industries
Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from April 2-8, 2026:
Colorado
- Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a settlement with Baron Property Services. The matter, brought under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, Colo. Rev. Stat. § 6-1-101 et seq., and related Colorado landlord-tenant laws, targets alleged unfair and deceptive rental practices, including improper fees and charges imposed on renters. The settlement requires Baron Property Services to pay $7,300 in restitution to tenants who were charged improperly, and $67,635 to the state.
Maryland
- Attorney General Brown announced a settlement with Lindsay Dealerships and its owners and officers. The action, brought under the Maryland Consumer Protection Act, Md. Code Ann., Com. Law § 13-101 et seq., and related Maryland motor vehicle sales laws, addresses alleged deceptive practices in vehicle sales and financing transactions. The settlement provides monetary and injunctive relief, although the full amount of refunds to consumers is yet to be determined, over $75 million in charges consumers paid may be eligible for refunds.
Massachusetts
- Attorney General Campbell announced draft regulations for assisted living residences statewide. The rulemaking initiative under Massachusetts’s assisted living law, Mass. Gen. Laws ch. 19D, was aimed at strengthening protections for residents. The draft regulations target industry practices involving resident care, disclosures, staffing, and operational standards.
Missouri
- Attorney General Hanaway expanded Missouri’s kratom investigation to target entities across the product’s supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. The investigation, brought under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, Mo. Rev. Stat. § 407.010 et seq., focuses on allegedly deceptive or unsafe practices in the marketing and sale of kratom products.
Texas
- Attorney General Paxton launched a major initiative issuing Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) to companies accused of consumer fraud in the sale of solar panel systems products and services to consumers. The initiative, brought under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act, Tex. Bus. & Com. Code § 17.41 et seq., focuses on allegedly misleading representations, concealed material terms, and other deceptive sales practices.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]