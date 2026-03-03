Day One At The ICPHSO Symposium: Compliance Is The Floor, Not The Ceiling

Day one of the ICPHSO Annual Meeting & Training Symposium in Orlando, Florida made one thing crystal-clear: compliance is the floor, not the ceiling.

Day one of the ICPHSO Annual Meeting & Training Symposium in Orlando, Florida made one thing crystal-clear: compliance is the floor, not the ceiling. From the call for open safety collaboration and human-centered design to urgent warnings about siloed post-market surveillance and the double-edged promise of AI, the message resonated throughout the room: product safety is a business imperative, a trust builder, and, increasingly, a competitive differentiator. Here is a closer look at the two themes that defined the conversation on day one.

Takeaway #1: Compliance Does Not Equal Safety

Meeting regulatory requirements is necessary, but it is not sufficient. One of the clearest messages from day one was that companies can be fully compliant and still miss a serious safety problem hiding in plain sight.

The culprit? Data that lives in silos.

When online reviews, customer service calls, warranty claims, product returns, and legal complaints are managed by separate departments with no shared visibility, critical warning signs can go unnoticed for far too long. A spike in returns might look unremarkable to one team, while a pattern of customer complaints about the same issue sits unread in another team's inbox.

The solution is a connected, centralized post-market surveillance system, one that brings all this information together and makes it easy to spot trends early — because in product safety, timing is everything. Catching a potential isscue while it is still manageable can mean the difference between a targeted fix and a full-scale recall that costs millions, damages your brand, and — most importantly — puts consumers at risk.

The takeaway is straightforward: do not just monitor for compliance; monitor for safety as well. Build systems that connect the dots across your organization and empower your teams to act on what they find

Takeaway #2: Safety Is a Team Sport

One of the most compelling messages delivered on day one was simple but powerful: product safety is not just a compliance function — it is a business strategy.

Consumer expectations around safety are remarkably high:

99% of consumers expect manufacturers to design and test products for safety before they ever reach store shelves.

80% favor brands that proactively disclose safety issues.

70% say safety is the most important factor in establishing brand trust.

These numbers tell a clear story: safety is not a back-office concern — it is front and center in how consumers choose, trust, and stay loyal to the brands they buy from.

The message from the keynote was equally direct: safety done right should be visible, proactive, human-centered, and consistent. It cannot be buried in product manuals or treated as something addressed only after something goes wrong.

But perhaps the most striking call to action was this: safety cannot be a competitive advantage. Industry-wide collaboration is essential: safety intellectual property should be open; noncompliant and counterfeit products must be actively denounced; and no company should use market competition as an excuse for cutting corners on consumer protection.

The Bottom Line: Safety Is Everyone's Business

Product safety is not just a legal checkbox — and conversations from day one made that abundantly clear.

At its core, safety is a foundation. It underpins consumer trust, sets brands apart, and drives sustainable, long-term business growth. Companies that treat it as an afterthought do not just risk recalls and regulatory scrutiny — they also risk losing the confidence of the very consumers they depend on.

The message from this year's symposium applies equally whether you are a startup bringing your first product to market or an established manufacturer adapting to rapidly evolving technologies: invest in safety early, build systems that allow you to monitor continuously, and recognize that responsibility for safety does not sit with a single team or department. It belongs to the entire organization — and to the entire industry.

Stay tuned for tomorrow's update on day two of the ICPHSO Annual Meeting & Training Symposium.

