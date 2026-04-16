Arizona Breaks New Ground With Criminal Charges Against Prediction Market Platform

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed the first-ever criminal charges against a prediction market platform for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business, accusing the CFTC-regulated platform of accepting bets from Arizona residents on state elections.

Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.

Article Insights

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes made regulatory history by filing the first-ever criminal charges against a prediction market platform for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business in the state. The 20-count complaint filed in Maricopa County court accuses the CFTC-regulated platform of engaging in unlicensed gambling activities and accepting bets from Arizona residents on state elections, including the 2028 presidential race and 2026 Arizona gubernatorial contests. While technically misdemeanors, the charges represent a significant escalation in the battle between state gambling regulators and federally regulated prediction markets.

The enforcement action crystallizes a fundamental jurisdictional dispute that has been brewing across multiple states. Prediction market platforms argue they operate under federal CFTC regulation and are therefore exempt from state gambling laws, while state attorneys general contend that accepting wagers from state residents constitutes gambling activity subject to local licensing requirements. Arizona's criminal approach goes beyond the cease-and-desist letters and civil actions that other states have pursued, potentially creating precedent for more aggressive state enforcement.

Putting It Into Practice: This case will likely force resolution of the preemption question that has allowed prediction markets to operate in regulatory gray areas. The outcome could determine whether federally regulated prediction markets can continue operating nationwide or must navigate a patchwork of state gambling regulations, fundamentally reshaping the industry's compliance obligations and business models.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.