Title IX Athletics In The Crosshairs: The Current Landscape And What Institutions Need To Know Now

- within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
Details
April 16, 2026 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM EST
Credits
CLE Credit: Pending
HRCI Credit: Pending
SHRM Credit: Pending
Join Jackson Lewis P.C. attorneys for a timely discussion on the shifting Title IX athletics landscape and what it means for institutions with athletic programs of every size and at every level. We’ll cover key developments from the House settlement, the status of U.S. Department of Education Title IX guidance after Loper-Bright and emerging compliance strategies such as interests-and-abilities surveys and recent case trends like Niblock. The program concludes with practical steps to reduce risk when evaluating and documenting program changes, including spring cut decisions.
The firm is an accredited provider of CLE in California, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. We are also accredited providers of HRCI and SHRM.
This program is intended for bona fide members of management. Jackson Lewis reserves the right to limit attendance or deny registration at its discretion.
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