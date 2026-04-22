Title IX Athletics In The Crosshairs: The Current Landscape And What Institutions Need To Know Now

Jackson Lewis P.C. attorneys examine the evolving Title IX athletics landscape, exploring implications of the House settlement, post-Loper-Bright guidance changes, and emerging compliance strategies. The discussion addresses practical risk reduction approaches for institutions evaluating athletic program modifications and spring cut decisions.

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Article Insights

Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

Details

April 16, 2026 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM EST

Credits

CLE Credit: Pending

HRCI Credit: Pending

SHRM Credit: Pending

Join Jackson Lewis P.C. attorneys for a timely discussion on the shifting Title IX athletics landscape and what it means for institutions with athletic programs of every size and at every level. We’ll cover key developments from the House settlement, the status of U.S. Department of Education Title IX guidance after Loper-Bright and emerging compliance strategies such as interests-and-abilities surveys and recent case trends like Niblock. The program concludes with practical steps to reduce risk when evaluating and documenting program changes, including spring cut decisions.

The firm is an accredited provider of CLE in California, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. We are also accredited providers of HRCI and SHRM.

This program is intended for bona fide members of management. Jackson Lewis reserves the right to limit attendance or deny registration at its discretion.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.