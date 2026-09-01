Keeping Consumer Rights Top Of Mind With AI Considerations

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in consumer-facing products and services, questions of transparency, fairness, and accountability have moved to the forefront of regulatory concern.

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WilmerHale attorney Ali Jessani examines the intersection of artificial intelligence and consumer rights in an article published by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

The piece explores how the growing use of AI in consumer-facing products and services is reshaping expectations around transparency, fairness, and accountability—and how existing privacy and consumer-protection frameworks are being applied to address the risks these technologies present. Jessani discusses what businesses deploying AI should keep in mind as regulators and lawmakers sharpen their focus on how consumer data is collected, used, and disclosed. Read more here.

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