Recent Insights On Website Tracking Litigation

If 2025 was the year website-tracking claims became impossible to ignore, 2026 is the year those cases began to mature. Courts are looking beyond whether a pixel, cookie, chat tool, or session-replay script was present on a site.

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If 2025 was the year website-tracking claims became impossible to ignore, 2026 is the year those cases began to mature. Courts are looking beyond whether a pixel, cookie, chat tool, or session-replay script was present on a site. Instead, they are focusing more closely on what data was collected, when it was collected, what disclosures users saw, whether consent was meaningful, and whether individualized browsing activity can support class treatment. At the same time, appellate activity in video privacy cases is keeping pressure on publishers and other businesses that embed video content alongside common tracking tools.

One insight this year comes from a publisher case in the New York federal court, where the court allowed tracking claims to proceed past the pleading stage. The allegations were familiar ones: a website allegedly shared visitor information with outside advertising or analytics partners through embedded code, without meaningful consent. What made the ruling notable was the court’s willingness to let the plaintiff proceed on theories that the tracking setup operated like a modern pen register and that data points such as IP address and device-linked identifiers could be enough to survive dismissal. For companies defending these cases, that is a reminder that some courts are still prepared to apply older wiretap-style statutes to modern website architecture, even when the technology looks routine from an operational perspective.

A second insight cuts in a different direction. In a case in the California federal court, the court rejected an effort to treat ordinary website cookies as illegal “trap and trace” devices. That decision is significant because plaintiffs have increasingly tried to repackage conventional ad-tech or analytics tools as something more sinister under statutes that were not written with websites in mind (or before websites even existed). The court was not persuaded that the mere use of cookies plausibly fit that theory, and it dismissed the claim. The takeaway is not that these claims are disappearing. It is that defendants still have room to argue that courts should not stretch mid-century surveillance statutes to cover every digital signal exchanged during ordinary website use.

A third insight from 2026 is procedural rather than doctrinal: class certification remains a major pressure point. In a recent tracking case, a California federal court denied class certification because individualized statute-of-limitations issues threatened to overwhelm common questions. That matters. Website-tracking complaints are often drafted to sound uniform, but actual user experiences can vary widely depending on visit dates, browser settings, consent interactions, logged-in status, and the particular code running at a given time. Plaintiffs may still survive a motion to dismiss, but converting those allegations into a certifiable class is far from automatic. For defendants, 2026 is reinforcing a familiar but important point: even when merits arguments are mixed, class defenses can materially change the settlement posture and potential resolution of a case.

Video privacy claims are also evolving in 2026. In January, the Supreme Court granted review in a case that will address who qualifies as a “consumer” under the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA), a question that has become increasingly important in suits involving websites that offer video content alongside newsletters, accounts, or other non-video services. At the same time, lower courts in February continued to diverge on a separate issue: when disclosed information is specific enough to count as personally identifiable information in pixel-based VPPA cases. That means businesses with embedded videos should expect continued uncertainty, not less, at least until appellate guidance becomes more settled.

Taken together, the 2026 cases show a litigation environment that is becoming more nuanced. Some courts are still receptive to aggressive tracking theories. Others are pushing back on attempts to make every cookie or identifier into a statutory violation. Meanwhile, plaintiffs and defendants are increasingly fighting over consent mechanics, privacy language, and class structure rather than abstract debates about whether web tracking exists at all.

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