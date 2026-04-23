Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take: Case From The 7th Circuit (Video)

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In this Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take, Seyfarth Shaw partners Kristine Argentine and Paul Yovanic analyze a recent Seventh Circuit decision on interlocutory appeal under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The court held that the 2024 amendments limiting recovery to a single violation per scan apply retroactively to cases filed before the statutory changes.
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