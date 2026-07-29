No Actual Harm, No ALPR Claim: California Court Of Appeal Weighs In

A California appellate court has ruled that plaintiffs must demonstrate actual harm beyond mere statutory violations to pursue claims under the state's Automated License Plate Recognition law. The decision clarifies standing requirements and emphasizes the importance of implementing and publicly displaying ALPR privacy policies, while leaving open questions about what constitutes sufficient harm at the pleading stage.

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On July 20, 2026, the California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District issued a notable decision in Mata v. Digital Recognition Network, Inc.,1 which addresses the standing requirements for private claims under California’s Automated License Plate Recognition (“ALPR”) law. At the heart of the decision lies the question whether a violation of the ALPR statute with no articulated resulting harm other than the subjective belief that the plaintiff’s privacy has been invaded confers standing to sue under the ALPR law. The California Court of Appeal said no.

The Allegations

Mata alleges that Digital Recognition Network (“DRN”) collected and stored license plate images and related date, time, and location information from vehicles in public places. However, it was undisputed by the parties that DRN actually had a ALPR privacy policy in place and made the policy publicly available. Rather, Mata alleged that DRN’s implemented privacy policy was done “to maintain the appearance of adhering” to the law and that DRN “does not really mean what it says in the policy.” It was further undisputed that Mata’s ALPR data was never accessed without authorization, was only ever accessed by his own attorneys in connection with the litigation, and he suffered no physical or monetary harm. Instead, Mata’s alleged harm theory was what he called a “collection-based invasion of privacy” harm – namely, the harm he suffered arose from the very collection of ALPR data that the ALPR law specifically permits.

The Court’s Conclusion: Actual Harm is Required

Looking to the statutory text and the legislative history of the ALPR law, the Court held that Mata’s alleged harm was not enough to confer standing. In so doing, it agreed with Bartholomew v. Parking Concepts, Inc.,2 where the Fifth Appellate Division of the California Court of Appeal “rejected the plaintiff’s argument ‘that harm results from any violation of the ALPR law’ and held that standing ‘require[s] harm beyond a mere statutory violation.” Conversely, in dicta it indicated skepticism towards Bartholomew’s holding that the absence of a publicly displayed ALPR policy was sufficient to confer standing under a “right to know” theory of harm at the pleading stage. Significantly, however, the Mata court did not reach that question as one of the key differentiators between the matters was that DRN undisputedly implemented and displayed its ALPR policy, while the defendant in Bartholomew allegedly did not have one posted at all.

Take Aways & Action Items

For companies that operate or use ALPR systems, Mata is a helpful standing decision, but not a catch-all or safe harbor. The ruling solidifies that being able to demonstrate an implemented ALPR privacy policy that is adequately publicly displayed will make it more difficult for plaintiffs to pursue claims under the law. Under Mata, plaintiffs will be forced to allege policy or procedural deficiencies connected to the ALPR law’s requirements. Plaintiffs will also need to demonstrate actual harm resulting from those violations, such as unauthorized access, improper use, inadequate security, over-retention, or other tangible consequences flowing from alleged noncompliance.

Companies using or receiving ALPR information in California should continue to treat ALPR compliance as a priority. Recommended steps include confirming whether the organization is an ALPR operator or end-user; maintaining a current, publicly available ALPR usage and privacy policy; reviewing vendor and customer agreements for appropriate limits on collection, access, use, sharing, retention, security, audit rights, and deletion; and documenting operational compliance through training, access controls, retention schedules, and incident response procedures. These facts may be central to defending future claims following the decisions in Mata and Bartholomew.

Footnotes

1. Mata v. Digital Recognition Network, 2026 WL 2085579 (July 20, 2026)

2. Bartholomew v. Parking Concepts, Inc., 118 Cal.App.5th 438 (Feb. 5, 2026)

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