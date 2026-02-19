Connecticut Signals Heightened Enforcement Of Minors' Data Privacy

State privacy enforcement is entering a new phase, and Connecticut is quickly becoming a jurisdiction to watch. In its third annual Connecticut Data Privacy Act (CTDPA) enforcement report, the Office of Attorney General William Tong disclosed for the first time that it has opened multiple active investigations into how messaging platforms, gaming services, and AI chatbot providers collect, use, and protect the personal information of children and teens.

This report is the first to reflect enforcement under Connecticut's expanded minors' privacy protections, which took effect in October 2024. For companies operating nationally, the timing is critical. Connecticut is joining California and Colorado in elevating minors' data protection to a top enforcement priority, signaling a broader, coordinated shift in state-level privacy oversight.

Where Connecticut is Focusing Its Investigations

1. Messaging Apps

The Connecticut AG issued a notice of violation and inquiry letter to a messaging platform widely used by children and teens, citing deficiencies in privacy notice disclosures and opt-out mechanisms. The investigation reflects a growing focus on whether platforms:

know or deliberately ignore the presence of minor users;

restrict adults from sending unsolicited messages to minors; and

obtain valid consent for the collection and use of minors' precise geolocation data.

The message is clear: platforms cannot remain passive when minors are on their services.

2. Gaming Platforms

In May 2025, Connecticut AG sent an inquiry letter to a popular gaming provider focused on the potential sale and targeted advertising use of children's personal data. Testing of the provider's iOS and Android apps purportedly revealed the use of advertising SDKs commonly associated with targeted advertising. In a subsequent report, the AG stated:

"Companies may not willfully blind themselves to users' age and must adjust their tracking technologies to account for the heightened protections afforded to minors under the CTDPA."

Connecticut has also joined several other states in sending a joint letter to gaming studios and their subsidiaries, identifying alleged deficiencies in privacy disclosures and consent processes related to minors' data. Separately, the Connecticut AG is investigating a digital advertising data broker that offers SDKs to app developers—including apps directed at minors—for potential violations of both the CTDPA and the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act (CUTPA).

3. AI Chatbots

Perhaps most notable is the Connecticut AG's ongoing investigation into a technology company that provides a chatbot platform for alleged harm to minors due to certain design features. Connecticut also recently joined a coalition of 42 Attorneys General in sending letters to major artificial intelligence companies demanding more quality control and other safeguards over chatbot products. Existing federal and state privacy, data breach, and unfair and deceptive acts laws apply in this space, and Connecticut has made clear it will use them.

New Rules for Minors' Data in 2026

Connecticut's legislature has significantly strengthened the CTDPA's protections for minors, with key amendments set to take effect in July 2026. Key changes include:

A ban on targeted advertising and the sale of minors' personal data. Consent will no longer be a permissible workaround.

A prohibition on "addictive design features." Controllers may not use design features intended to significantly increase, sustain, or extend a minor's use of an online service.

Strict limits on precise geolocation data. Collection will be permitted only when strictly necessary to provide the relevant service.

Mandatory minors-specific privacy impact assessments. These must be completed before engaging in high-risk processing, not after.

Expanded definitions of covered harms. The law now expressly includes physical violence, material harassment, and sexual abuse or exploitation.

Additional amendments taking effect in July 2026 include lowered applicability thresholds, so that all sensitive data processing and all sales of personal data will be covered. The definition of "sensitive data" has been expanded to include disability or treatment information, non-binary or transgender status, certain financial and government identifier information, and "neural" data. Companies will be required to disclose in their privacy notices whether they collect, use, or sell personal data for the purpose of training large language models. The enforcement report further signals potential future legislative action, including tighter limits on "publicly available" data, a standalone genetic privacy law, AI-specific safeguards for children, and stronger universal opt-out mechanisms.

Practical Takeaways for Businesses

In light of Connecticut's ramped-up enforcement activity and the July 2026 amendments, there is little room to delay. Companies should consider taking the following steps now:

Audit minors' data flows. Identify where children's data is collected, shared, or monetized, and unwind practices that will soon be prohibited. Minors-specific data protection assessments should already be underway.

Identify where children's data is collected, shared, or monetized, and unwind practices that will soon be prohibited. Minors-specific data protection assessments should already be underway. Reassess age detection and verification practices. The Attorney General has explicitly rejected "willful blindness" to users' ages. Companies must evaluate whether they have actual or constructive knowledge of minor users and whether their controls align with CTDPA expectations.

The Attorney General has explicitly rejected "willful blindness" to users' ages. Companies must evaluate whether they have actual or constructive knowledge of minor users and whether their controls align with CTDPA expectations. Scrutinize product design for "addictive" features. Autoplay, infinite scroll, streaks, and engagement-driven notifications may pose compliance risks under the 2026 amendments.

Autoplay, infinite scroll, streaks, and engagement-driven notifications may pose compliance risks under the 2026 amendments. Treat AI and chatbot products as high-risk. Connecticut has made clear that AI is not a regulatory blind spot. Existing privacy, security, and unfair practices laws will be enforced.

Connecticut has made clear that AI is not a regulatory blind spot. Existing privacy, security, and unfair practices laws will be enforced. Strengthen vendor oversight. Recent multistate enforcement actions demonstrate rising expectations around third-party risk management, including robust contractual controls, ongoing monitoring, and swift remediation when vendors deviate from agreed practices.

Connecticut's February 2026 disclosure of active investigations into messaging apps, gaming platforms, and AI chatbots marks a significant escalation in state-level enforcement focused on children's privacy. With new prohibitions on targeted advertising, data sales, addictive design features, and geolocation collection set to take effect in July 2026, businesses have a narrow window to achieve compliance.

Companies that process personal data of Connecticut residents, particularly children and teens, should act now to assess their compliance posture and address any gaps before the next round of enforcement actions.

