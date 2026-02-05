Ad Law News And Views - January 2026

While much of the country was bundled up in cold winter weather, privacy leaders and regulators braved the icy roads and gathered in our DC office earlier this week for our Privacy State of the Union event. Fittingly held during National Privacy Week, the event featured a full day of lively discussion and valuable insight into the evolving privacy landscape.

Attendees engaged in conversations about practical, real-world approaches to privacy, explored hot topics like children's privacy, advertising and media, and federal and state enforcement priorities, and heard thought-provoking fireside chats with leaders from the FTC and the CPPA.

The event afforded a great opportunity to spark conversations, make new connections, and celebrate the dynamic privacy community — a clear example of how energy, insight, and collaboration fuel progress across the privacy world. Thank you to all who made it out for the event.

LATEST UPDATES

Center for Industry Self-Regulation Launches Institute for Responsible Influence

The Center for Industry Self-Regulations launched the Institute for Responsible Influence, an entity whose first key initiative will be a certification program designed "to elevate transparency, strengthen accountability, empower creators, and foster trusted brand partnerships within creator marketing."

Cat Fight Ends Up in Court

Cleaning cat litter can be a dirty business and, according to a new lawsuit, marketing litter boxes can be even dirtier. The maker of Meowant brand self-cleaning litter boxes filed a lawsuit against its rival PetPivot, alleging that PetPivot is paying influencers to spread crap about how Meowant's litter boxes allegedly spread crap, rather than clean it.

Update on the Wave of CEMA Lawsuits

Last year, the Washington Supreme Court issued a significant decision in a class action lawsuit accusing Old Navy of sending emails that included false or misleading information about the duration of sales. The Court determined that including such information in the emails' subject lines violated the state's Commercial Electronic Mail Act (or "CEMA").

AG Pricing Update: $4.25M Menards Settlement in Rebate Probe; Colorado AG Targets 2026 Pricing Practices

On December 17, 2025, a coalition of ten state attorneys general announced a $4.25 million settlement with Menards, the third-largest home improvement chain, resolving allegations that the company deceptively marketed its "Menards 11% Rebate Program" in violation of the states' general consumer protection laws (rather than any "junk fee" or drip-pricing laws). The settlement was led by Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

AI Chatbots Face Rising Legal and Legislative Scrutiny

AI chatbots are no longer a novelty. They are now embedded in social media platforms, search engines, and educational tools. Providers of AI chatbots face mounting scrutiny nationwide, as advocacy groups and legislators question the effects of chatbots on mental health, particularly for children. Parents and former users have sued OpenAI over what they allege to be ChatGPT's failure to prevent suicidal ideation, bringing claims that include allegations of assisted suicide, wrongful death, and involuntary manslaughter.

