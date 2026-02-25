ARTICLE
25 February 2026

Data360 Bootcamp Series (Video)

LS
Lowenstein Sandler

Contributor

Lowenstein Sandler logo

Lowenstein Sandler LLP is a national law firm with over 400 lawyers based in New York, Palo Alto, Roseland, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. We represent clients in virtually every sector of the global economy, with particular strength in the areas of technology, life sciences, and investment funds.

Explore Firm Details
In addition to launching our Bootcamp series, this program will kick off the official launch of the dedicated arm of Lowenstein Sandler's Data Safety practice.
United States Privacy
Amy Mushahwar and Carly E. Nixon
Amy Mushahwar’s articles from Lowenstein Sandler are most popular:
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

In addition to launching our Bootcamp series, this program will kick off the official launch of the dedicated arm of Lowenstein Sandler's Data Safety practice.

We will explore digital risks affecting children, moving from the micro realities of minors to the macro responsibilities of enterprises. This session will highlight:

  • Micro Takeaways: The Big Picture of Raising Safe Digital Citizens
  • Macro Takeaways: The Operational Safety Framework for the Enterprise, core components include:
    • Map audiences and vulnerabilities to understand who is most at risk
    • Define content risks and determine a flagging and monitoring methodology.
    • Operational response from risk detection, escalation, and cross‑functional alignment on data, privacy, and safety.
    • Build trust through transparency with explainable systems, meaningful user controls, and governance and accountability.
    • Spotlight on AI integration.

Speakers:

  • Amy S. Mushahwar, Partner; Chair, Data Privacy, Security, Safety & Risk Management, Lowenstein Sandler LLP
  • Carly Nixon, Counsel, Lowenstein Sandler LLP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Amy Mushahwar
Amy Mushahwar
Photo of Carly E. Nixon
Carly E. Nixon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More