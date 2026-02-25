Data360 Bootcamp Series (Video)

self

In addition to launching our Bootcamp series, this program will kick off the official launch of the dedicated arm of Lowenstein Sandler's Data Safety practice.

We will explore digital risks affecting children, moving from the micro realities of minors to the macro responsibilities of enterprises. This session will highlight:

Micro Takeaways: The Big Picture of Raising Safe Digital Citizens

Macro Takeaways: The Operational Safety Framework for the Enterprise, core components include: Map audiences and vulnerabilities to understand who is most at risk Define content risks and determine a flagging and monitoring methodology. Operational response from risk detection, escalation, and cross‑functional alignment on data, privacy, and safety. Build trust through transparency with explainable systems, meaningful user controls, and governance and accountability. Spotlight on AI integration.



Speakers:

Amy S. Mushahwar , Partner; Chair, Data Privacy, Security, Safety & Risk Management, Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Carly Nixon, Counsel, Lowenstein Sandler LLP

