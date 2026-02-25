State AG News: Infrastructure, Data Protection, Fraud (February 12-18, 2026)

Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from February 12-18, 2026:
Multistate
- A coalition of 13 attorneys general filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration's unlawful termination of funding for congressionally mandated energy and infrastructure programs created in laws including the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The suit challenges decisions by the Department of Energy and the Office of Management and Budget to slash billions of dollars in energy and infrastructure funding across the country and requests injunctive relief.
District of Columbia
- Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed the first-of-its-kind lawsuit under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act to dismantle a real estate fraud scheme perpetuated by the Razjooyan family in the District of Columbia. The suit alleges that over the past ten years, the Razjooyans acquired over 70 rent-controlled buildings, most located in Wards 7 and 8 of the District of Columbia, and used government housing subsidies to enrich themselves rather than improve the rental properties. Through the suit, the OAG seeks to dismantle the Razjooyan family's scheme, prohibit them from operating residential rental properties in D.C., and secure restitution for harmed tenants.
Georgia
- Attorney General Chris Carr launched an investigation into Roblox, an online gaming platform used by millions of young people, to assess whether the company is violating state consumer protection laws and harming minors. As part of the investigation, AG Carr sent Civil Investigative Demands for information pertaining to child safety to the company.
Michigan
- Attorney General Dana Nessel Attorney General Dana Nessel secured a consent judgment against Hummingbird Construction and its owner, Matthew Ashline, for violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act by accepting funds for construction projects that were never begun and then failing to return the funds. The judgment requires dissolution of the company and prohibits Ashline from participating in the Michigan construction industry for ten years. Prior to the judgment, Ashline refunded impacted customers over $150,000 and owes continued payments to other harmed customers.
Texas
- Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into firetruck manufacturers for potential anticompetitive conduct in response to complaints raised by Texas municipalities and their fire departments of dramatic increases for essential firefighting equipment and considerable delivery delays. AG Paxton has issued a series of Civil Investigative Demands demanding information relating to the business practices of three main manufacturing targets, REV Group, Inc., Oshkosh Corp., and Rosenbauer Group.
Virginia
- Attorney General Jay Jones announced his office's intent to enforce new provisions of the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, effective January 1, 2026, which require social media platforms to limit minors' use of the platform to one hour daily unless a parent opts to increase that limit. The AG's office will communicate non-compliance directly to companies and provide 30 days to remedy the violation. Enforcement actions could result in up to $7,500 in civil penalties for each violation along with injunctive relief.
