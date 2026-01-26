New CCPA Regulations Go Into Effect, Updated FAQs Summarize Key Compliance Requirements

We're pleased to announce the publication of a comprehensive resource on the Jackson Lewis website:

Navigating the California Consumer Privacy Act: 30+ Essential FAQs for Covered Businesses, Including Clarifying Regulations Effective 1.1.26.

With California's updated CCPA regulations now in effect as of January 1, 2026, businesses face expanded compliance requirements in several critical areas. The FAQs summarize key provisions in the statute and regulations, providing straightforward analysis for some of the most pressing questions.

Specifically, the FAQs cover a range of issues from fundamental questions about which businesses are covered and what personal information is protected, to detailed explanations of the new requirements around automated decision-making technology (ADMT), risk assessments, and cybersecurity audits. Readers will find practical guidance on meeting their notice obligations, responding to consumer requests, and implementing the technical and organizational safeguards needed to protect personal information.

Whether you're assessing your organization's compliance status for the first time or updating your program to reflect the latest regulatory changes, these FAQs offer actionable insights to help navigate this complex landscape.

