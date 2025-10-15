Understanding The CCPA's New Risk Assessment Requirements – Part 2

As we discussed in Part 1 of this post, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) has approved significant updates to California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) regulations, which were formally approved by the California Office of Administrative Law on September 23, 2025. We began to outline the requirements for a significant new obligation under the CCPA – namely, the obligation to conduct a risk assessment for certain activities involving the processing of personal information.

In Part 1, we summarized the rules that determine when a risk assessment requirement would apply – that is, when covered businesses process personal information that presents a "significant risk." In this Part 2, we will summarize the requirements for conducting a compliant risk assessment. These include:

Determining which stakeholders should be involved in the risk assessment process and how

Establishing appropriate purposes and objectives for conducting the risk assessment

Satisfying timing and record keeping obligations

Preparing risk assessment reports that meet certain content requirements

Timely submitting certifications of required risk assessments to the CPPA

Who Must Be Involved in the Risk Assessment?

The regulations emphasize a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach to risk assessments. Businesses must involve relevant stakeholders whose duties include the specific processing activity that necessitated the risk assessment. For example, a business should include the person who determined how to collect the personal information for the processing that triggered the risk assessment obligation. A business also may include third parties involved in the risk assessment process, such as experts in detecting and mitigating bias in automated decision-making tools (ADMT).

Establishing appropriate purposes and objectives for conducting the risk assessment

According to the new regulations:

The goal of a risk assessment is restricting or prohibiting the processing of personal information if the risks to consumer privacy outweighs the benefits resulting from processing to the consumer, the business, other stakeholders, and the public.

In working toward that goal, businesses need to identify the purpose of the risk assessment. That purpose cannot be generic – "we are conducting this risk assessment to improve our services." Rather, the stated purpose must be more specific. Suppose a business would like to systematically observe an employee when processing store purchases (whether physically at the register or online as a call center employee) in an effort to decrease consumer wait times. The business would need to do more than simply state the purpose as "improving service," it might identify decreasing consumer wait times for processing purchases as the relevant purpose.

Satisfying timing and record keeping obligations.

In general, risk assessments must be completed before initiating the processing activity that triggers the requirement. This proactive approach ensures that businesses evaluate privacy risks before they materialize rather than retrofitting assessments after the fact.

Note that businesses may need to conduct a risk assessment for activities they initiated prior to January 1, 2026. More specifically, in the case of processing activities triggering a risk assessment requirement (see Part 1) that the business initiated prior to January 1, 2026 and that continues after January 1, 2026, the business must conduct and document a risk assessment no later than December 31, 2027.

Once completed, risk assessments must be reviewed and updated at least every three years. However, if material changes occur to the processing activity, businesses must update the assessment within 45 days of the change. Material changes might include significant increases in the volume of personal information processed, new uses of the data, or changes to the technologies employed.

Businesses must retain risk assessment documentation for as long as the processing continues or for five years after completing the assessment, whichever is longer. This extended retention period recognizes that risk assessments may be relevant to future enforcement actions or litigation.

Preparing risk assessment reports that meet certain content requirements.

Importantly, risk assessments must result in documented reports that reflect the input and analysis of diverse perspectives. The regulations require identifying the individuals who provided information for the assessment (excluding legal counsel to preserve attorney-client privilege) as well as the date, names, and positions of those who reviewed and approved the assessment. This documentation requirement ensures accountability and demonstrates that the assessment received appropriate organizational attention.

Specifically, the regulations prescribe detailed content requirements for risk assessment reports. Each assessment must document the following elements:

The specific purpose of processing in concrete terms rather than generic descriptions. As noted above, businesses cannot simply state that they process data "for business purposes" but must articulate the precise objectives, such as "to provide personalized product recommendations based on browsing history and purchase patterns."

The categories of personal and sensitive personal information processed, including documentation of the minimum necessary information required to achieve the stated purpose. This requirement operationalizes data minimization principles by forcing businesses to justify each category of data collected.

The operational elements of the processing, including the method of collecting personal information, retention periods, the number of consumers affected, and any disclosures to consumers about the processing. This provides a comprehensive view of the data lifecycle. In the case of ADMT, any assumptions or limitation on the logic and how the business will use the ADMT output need to be included.

The benefits from the processing to both the business and consumers. Businesses must articulate what value the processing creates, whether through improved services, enhanced security, cost savings, or other outcomes.

The negative impacts to consumers' privacy associated with the processing. This critical element requires honest assessment of risks such as unauthorized access, discriminatory outcomes, loss of autonomy, surveillance concerns, or reputational harm.

Safeguards the business will implement to mitigate identified negative impacts. These might include technical controls like encryption and access restrictions; organizational measures like privacy training and incident response plans; or procedural safeguards like human review of automated decisions.

Whether the business will proceed with the processing after weighing the benefits against the risks. The CPPA has explicitly stated that the goal of risk assessments is to restrict or prohibit processing when risks to consumer privacy outweigh the benefits. This represents a substantive requirement, not merely a documentation exercise.

The individuals who provided information for the assessment (excluding legal counsel), along with the date, names, and positions of those who reviewed and approved it. This creates an audit trail demonstrating organizational engagement with the process.

Note that businesses may leverage risk assessments prepared for other regulatory frameworks, such as data protection impact assessments under the GDPR or privacy threshold analyses for federal agencies. However, those other assessments must contain the required information or be supplemented with any outstanding elements.

Timely submitting certifications of required risk assessments to the CPPA

Businesses required to complete a risk assessment must submit certain information to the CPPA. The submission requirements to the CPPA follow a phased schedule. For risk assessments conducted in 2026 and 2027, businesses must submit required information to the CPPA by April 1, 2028. For assessments conducted after 2027, submissions are due by April 1 of the following year. These submissions must include a point of contact, timing of the risk assessment, categories of personal and sensitive personal information covered, and identification of the executive management team member responsible for the assessment's compliance.

As noted in Part 1, the new CCPA regulations represent a fundamental shift toward proactive privacy governance under the CCPA. Rather than simply reacting to consumer requests and data breaches, covered businesses must now systematically evaluate and document the privacy implications of their data processing activities before they begin. With compliance deadlines approaching in 2026, organizations should begin now to establish the cross-functional processes, documentation practices, and governance structures necessary to meet these new obligations.