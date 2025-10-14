Understanding The CCPA's New Risk Assessment Requirements – Part 1

The California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) has adopted significant updates to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) regulations, which were formally approved by the California Office of Administrative Law on September 23, 2025. These comprehensive regulations address automated decision-making technology, cybersecurity audits, and risk assessments, with compliance deadlines beginning in 2026. Among these updates, the risk assessment requirements represent a substantial new compliance obligation for many businesses subject to the CCPA.

Of course, as a threshold matter, businesses must first determine whether they are subject to the CCPA. For businesses that are not sure of whether the CCPA applies to them, our earlier discussion here may be helpful. If your business is subject to the CCPA, read on.

When Is a Risk Assessment Required?

The new regulations require businesses to conduct risk assessments when their processing of personal information presents "significant risks" to consumer privacy. The CPPA has defined specific processing activities that trigger this requirement:

Selling or sharing personal information.

Processing "sensitive personal information." However, there is a narrow exception for limited human resources-related uses such as payroll, benefits administration, and legally mandated reporting. Employers will have to examine carefully which activities are excluded and which are not. Sensitive personal information under the CCPA includes precise geolocation, racial or ethnic origin, religious beliefs, genetic data, biometric information, health information, sexual orientation, and citizenship status, among other categories.

Using automated decision-making technology (ADMT) to make significant decisions about consumers. Significant decisions include those resulting in the provision or denial of financial services, lending, housing, education enrollment, employment opportunities, compensation, or healthcare services. More on ADMT to come.

Profiling a consumer through "systematic observation" when they are acting in their capacity as an educational program applicant, job applicant, student, employee, or independent contractor for the business. Systematic observation means methodical and regular or continuous observation, such as through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth tracking, radio frequency identification, drones, video or audio recording or live-streaming, technologies that enable physical or biological identification or profiling; and geofencing, location trackers, or license-plate recognition. Businesses engaged in workplace monitoring and using performance management applications may need to consider those activities under this provision.

Profiling a consumer based upon their presence in a "sensitive location." A sensitive location means the following physical places: healthcare facilities including hospitals, doctors' offices, urgent care facilities, and community health clinics; pharmacies; domestic violence shelters; food pantries; housing/emergency shelters; educational institutions; political party offices; legal services offices; union offices; and places of worship.

Processing personal information to train ADMT for a significant decisions, or train facial recognition, biometric, or other technology to verify identity. This recognizes the heightened privacy risks associated with developing systems that may later be deployed at scale.

What is Involved in Completing a Risk Assessment?

For businesses engaged in activities with personal information that will require a risk assessment, it is important to note that there are a number of steps set forth in the new CCPA regulations for performing those assessments. These include:

Determining which stakeholders should be involved in the risk assessment process and the n nature of that involvement.

Establishing appropriate purposes and objectives for conducting the risk assessment

Satisfying timing and record keeping obligations.

Preparing risk assessment reports that meet certain content requirements.

Timely submitting certifications of required risk assessments to the CPPA

In Part 2 of this post we will discuss the requirements above to help businesses that have to perform one or more risk assessments develop a process for doing so.

The new CCPA regulations represent a fundamental shift toward proactive privacy governance under the CCPA. Rather than simply reacting to consumer requests and data breaches, covered businesses must now systematically evaluate and document the privacy implications of their data processing activities before they begin. With compliance deadlines approaching in 2026, organizations should begin now to establish the cross-functional processes, documentation practices, and governance structures necessary to meet these new obligations.

