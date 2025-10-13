ARTICLE
13 October 2025

Texas: Privacy And Cybersecurity Trends

W
United States Texas Privacy
Kirk J. Nahra,Ali A. Jessani, and Blythe Riggan
In an article published in DataGuidance, Partner Kirk Nahra, Counsel Ali Jessani and Associate Blythe Riggan discuss recent trends in cybersecurity and privacy legislation in Texas. They explore how these developments signal the ways in which Texas is ramping up data protection and enforcement efforts, establishing comprehensive privacy laws.

Excerpt: "Over the past two years, Texas has established itself as a leader in privacy cybersecurity enforcement activities. In addition to bringing the first-ever lawsuit under a state comprehensive privacy law, the Texas AG has brought enforcement actions under the DTPA, the SCOPE Act, and CUBI. With TRAIGA and the amendments to the Texas Data Broker Act set to go into effect over the next several months, it is likely that Texas will continue to be a leader on these issues."

Authors
Photo of Kirk J. Nahra
Kirk J. Nahra
Photo of Ali A. Jessani
Ali A. Jessani
Photo of Blythe Riggan
Blythe Riggan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
