Laura Riposo VanDruff Featured In Cybersecurity Podcast

Partner Laura Riposo VanDruff was featured in episode 87 of Ketch's weekly data privacy podcast, Privacy Huddle. The episode, titled “New CCPA Cybersecurity Requirements,” discusses changes to California Consumer Privacy Agency's regulations across three topics: automated decision-making tech (ADMT), risk assessments, and cybersecurity. Laura talks about who's impacted, practical tips for what to know, and where to start shoring up privacy and cybersecurity processes and tech.

“Companies of all securities, if they're processing personal information, really need to think about how to formalize their security processes so that they're appropriately subject to audit down the line. While the regulation is prescriptive, what companies really want to focus on is how they're executing.”

Listen to the full episode here.

