Privacy In The Big Sky State: Montana's Consumer Privacy Law Gets Amended

Montana recently amended its privacy law through Senate Bill 297, effective October 1, 2025, strengthening consumer protections and requiring businesses to revisit their privacy policies that apply to citizens of Montana. Importantly, it lowered the threshold for applicability to persons and businesses who control or process the personal data of 25,000 or more consumers (previously 50,000), unless the controller uses that data solely for completing payments. For those who derive more than 25% of gross revenue from the sale of personal data, the threshold is now 15,000 or more consumers (previously 25,000).

With the amendments, nonprofits are no longer exempt unless they are set up to detect and prevent insurance fraud. Insurers are now similarly exempt.

When a consumer requests confirmation that a controller is processing their data, the controller can no longer disclose but must identify possession of: (1) social security numbers, (2) ID numbers, (3) financial account numbers, (4) health insurance or medical identification numbers, (5) passwords, security questions, or answers, or (6) biometric data.

Privacy notices must now include: (1) personal data categories, (2) controller's purpose in possessing personal data, (3) categories controller sells or shares with third parties, (4) categories of third parties, (5) contact information for the controller, (6) explanation of rights and how to exercise them, and (7) the date privacy notice was last updated. Privacy notices must be accessible to and usable to people with disabilities and available in each language in which the controller provides a product or service. Any material changes to the controller's privacy notice or practices require notices to affected consumers and the opportunity to withdraw consent. Notices need not be Montana-specific, but controllers must conspicuously post them on websites, in mobile applications, or through whatever medium the controller interacts with customers.

The amendments further clarified information the attorney general must publicly provide, including an online mechanism for consumers to file complaints. Further, the attorney general may now issue civil investigative demands and need not issue any notice of violation or provide a 60-day period for the controller to correct the violation.

