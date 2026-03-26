Personal Injury Attorneys Convicted In Staged Accident Case

A federal jury has convicted New Orleans personal injury attorneys Vanessa Motta and Jason Giles for orchestrating a years‑long scheme that staged car crashes with 18‑wheelers to obtain fraudulent insurance payouts.

I spoke with The New Orleans Advocate about the potential sentences the two attorneys, Jason Giles and Vanessa Motta, are facing. Due to the scope of the fraud, the amount in controversy, and sophistication of the scheme, the two may be looking at 15–20-year prison sentence.

The case gained a lot of notoriety for many reasons, including the murder of the Government's principal informant. You can read more in the article below.