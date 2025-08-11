Enjoy Your Motorcycle, But Be Safe

In 2023, 6,335 motorcyclists were killed in the United States. That number represents 15 percent of all traffic fatalities despite motorcyclists accounting for only three percent of vehicles on the roadways. More than 82,000 were injured in 2023. The leading contributing factors in those injuries and deaths – alcohol/drug impairment, speed, and head injuries suffered by motorcyclists not wearing a helmet.

Motorcycles offer plenty of benefits including fuel efficiency and cost savings when compared to a car, not to mention they are fun to drive, but those benefits come with a risk.

We hope you never have to call us after a motorcycle accident. To that end, there are several things to consider to make the road safer and reduce the chances you or someone you love become one of the statistics outlined above.

Wear a Helmet

In New York, wearing a helmet is not optional—it is the law. All motorcycle riders and passengers must wear a Department of Transportation (DOT)-approved helmet that meets the safety standards.

Motorcycle License

To operate a motorcycle in New York State, you must have a motorcycle operator's license (Class M) or a motorcycle junior operator's license (Class MJ). While that might seem obvious, a recent study found that 43 percent of fatal motorcycle crashes in New York City involved a motorcyclist who did not have the proper license to operate the bike.

Don't Split Lanes

Riding between two lanes of traffic, called lane splitting, is illegal in New York. It is a dangerous practice, and it could reduce your ability to recover damages in the event of an accident if you are deemed to be at fault.

Keep Your Inspection Current

Motorcycles, like all motor vehicles in New York, are required to undergo annual inspections to ensure that they are in safe operating condition. A valid inspection sticker is mandatory for motorcycles operating on the road. Brake failure and tire issues are the top two causes of crashes tied to mechanical issues. An inspection may catch an issue before it leads to an accident.

While motorcyclists bear much of the responsibility for their own safety, motorists must also play their part in preventing motorcycle accidents.

Share the Road

Drivers must be especially vigilant when changing lanes, merging, or making turns. Motorcyclists can easily be overlooked, especially if the driver is not actively looking for them.

Maintain Safe Following Distance

Tailgating a motorcycle can be particularly dangerous, as the motorcyclist may need to stop or maneuver more quickly than a car can. Maintaining a safe following distance allows both drivers and motorcyclists to react to potential hazards.

Despite all precautions, motorcycle accidents still happen. If you or a loved one has been involved in a motorcycle crash, whether as a rider or a motorist, it is crucial to understand your rights. In New York, victims of motorcycle accidents may be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and more.

At Gross Shuman, our team of personal injury attorneys work to help individuals injured due to someone else's negligence. However, there are deadlines that must be met and evidence to be gathered in support of a potential claim. It is critical not to delay contacting an attorney, even if you believe your injuries may not be serious. There is no cost to speak with me or any member of our PI team. We can discuss your situation and advise whether we feel you have a case. From there, we deal with the insurance companies and attorneys and fight to get the best results for your individual situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.