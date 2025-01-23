Confidential Settlement Reached in Tragic Truck Accident Quadriplegia Case

Mike Nakamura and his team reached a confidential settlement on behalf of a 20-year-old young man tragically rendered a quadriplegic in a truck collision.

In a collision where liability was heavily contested, our client was a backseat passenger in a vehicle that made a left turn in front of an oncoming truck. The dispute centered on whether the truck was speeding excessively, to the extent that the collision could have been avoided if the truck had been traveling at the proper speed. The police investigation was poorly executed, with no eyewitness statements or speed analysis taken at the scene. Additionally, the intersection cameras were not working, so there was no video recording of the collision.

With an aggressive investigation that yielded information from numerous sources, including eyewitness interviews, data from the truck's black box and analysis by an experienced trucking expert, the team was able to accurately present the relevant facts of our client's case. The damages were monumental, as our client will never walk again and needs 24/7 assistance with daily life activities in addition to ongoing medical care and monitoring.

Despite the tragic circumstances, we are pleased that our efforts resulted in significant funds to assist our client and his family with his expenses and medical needs in the future.

