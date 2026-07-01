Practical Tips After U.S. Supreme Court’s Hikma v. Amarin Case

The Supreme Court's unanimous decision in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc. fundamentally reshapes the legal landscape for generic drug manufacturers pursuing skinny-label strategies under Section viii carve-outs. By rejecting the Federal Circuit's reader-focused approach and requiring affirmative, purposeful conduct to establish induced infringement, the Court provides substantial new protections while leaving critical questions about implicit inducement and commercial communications pr

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Executive Summary

On June 4, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously reversed the Federal Circuit in Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. v. Amarin Pharma, Inc., holding that Amarin failed to plausibly plead induced infringement under 35 U.S.C. §271(b).

The decision represents the most significant Supreme Court guidance on skinny-label induced infringement since Caraco and provides substantial protection for generic manufacturers pursuing Section viii carve-outs. Most importantly, the Court rejected the Federal Circuit’s recent trend of focusing on what physicians, pharmacists, or other readers might infer from a generic manufacturer’s statements. Instead, the Court held that the proper inquiry is whether the generic manufacturer itself engaged in affirmative, purposeful conduct designed to encourage infringement.

The decision should make it substantially more difficult for patentees to survive a motion to dismiss based solely upon generalized allegations concerning product labels, websites, investor communications, or ordinary generic marketing activities.

Key Holding

The Supreme Court reiterated that inducement requires:

Direct infringement by a third party; Knowledge that the induced acts constitute infringement; and Active steps to encourage infringement.

The Hikma case centered on the third element.

The Court held that “active steps” require affirmative, purposeful, culpable conduct directed toward encouraging infringement. Mere knowledge that physicians may prescribe a generic product in an infringing manner is insufficient. Likewise, speculation regarding what healthcare providers might infer from otherwise lawful statements is insufficient.

Most importantly, the Court stated that the central question is:

“whether Amarin plausibly alleged that Hikma actively encouraged infringing uses, not merely whether doctors could plausibly read the alleged statements as instructions to infringe.”

This language directly rejects the analytical framework that had increasingly developed in Federal Circuit skinny-label jurisprudence.

The Court’s Rejection of the Federal Circuit’s Approach

The Federal Circuit had focused on whether a physician could plausibly read Hikma’s label, website, and press releases as encouragement to prescribe generic icosapent ethyl for patented cardiovascular-risk reduction uses. In other words, the Federal Circuit considered what a reader would know or understand.

The Court observed that recent Federal Circuit decisions increasingly concentrated on how healthcare providers might interpret generic communications. The Court held that this reader-focused approach improperly diluted the statutory requirement of “active inducement.”

The Supreme Court expressly rejected that framework. Instead, courts must focus on the conduct of the alleged inducer and determine whether the defendant itself undertook affirmative steps designed to encourage infringement.

In practical terms, the inquiry is no longer: “What might a physician infer?”

The inquiry is: “What did the generic company do to encourage infringement?”

Application to Hikma’s Conduct

The Court found that Hikma’s alleged conduct failed to satisfy this standard.

The Court identified several categories of communications that did not plausibly establish inducement:

Skinny-label language reflecting compliance with the FDA’s sameness requirements.

References to the product as “generic Vascepa” or as the “generic equivalent” of Vascepa.

Website statements describing the product as AB-rated.

Therapeutic-category descriptions such as “hypertriglyceridemia.”

Patient-information leaflet statements concerning cardiovascular patients.

Investor-oriented press releases discussing market opportunity and sales figures.

The Court repeatedly emphasized that many of these statements had obvious lawful explanations, reflected ordinary industry practice, or required an implausible chain of assumptions before any physician could supposedly view them as encouragement to infringe.

Practice Pointers for Generic Manufacturers

Although Hikma prevailed, generic manufacturers should not view the decision as a license for aggressive marketing conduct. The Court held only that Hikma’s particular communications did not plausibly establish inducement. Companies should continue to maintain disciplined communications practices. And many of the practical tips below may be “allowed” under the Hikma case, but ANDA sponsors should nonetheless evaluate whether such actions are even necessary.

1. Avoid Unnecessary References to Brand Products

Although the Court found that referring to a product as “generic Vascepa” or the “generic equivalent” of Vascepa was ordinary industry practice and not actionable, prudent companies should consider whether such references are necessary at all.

A safer approach is often to identify the product solely by:

Its established (INN/USAN) name;

Dosage form;

Strength; and

Approved indication in the ANDA label.

For example: “FDA approved generic icosapent ethyl capsules” is generally preferable to: “FDA approved generic Vascepa.” The branded product name frequently adds little commercial value while creating unnecessary litigation exhibits.

2. Avoid References to Brand Product Sales Figures

The Supreme Court concluded that Hikma’s discussion of Vascepa sales figures was too attenuated to constitute inducement.

Nevertheless, companies should consider avoiding references to branded-product sales data altogether, particularly where such sales are substantially driven by patented indications.

A cleaner communication may simply announce:

FDA approval;

Launch timing;

Manufacturing readiness; or

Product availability.

There is often little business necessity to discuss total branded sales or market size attributable to patented uses.

3. Minimize Brand-Company References on Corporate Websites

Although Hikma’s website survived scrutiny, companies should consider maintaining websites that focus on:

The approved generic product;

Approved indications in the ANDA label;

Regulatory status; and

Product availability.

References to branded manufacturers, branded trademarks, promotional materials, branded clinical programs, or branded marketing themes should generally be avoided unless legally required.

4. Train Marketing, Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications Personnel

This may be the most important practical lesson from the case. Many inducement allegations arise not from labels but from:

Press releases;

Earnings calls;

Investor presentations;

Sales-force materials;

Corporate websites;

Social media posts; and

Marketing collateral.

Companies should implement periodic training explaining:

What constitutes a carved-out indication;

Why patented uses remain sensitive;

What statements may create litigation risk;

The difference between approved uses and patented uses; and

Appropriate review procedures before publication.

A documented compliance program may become valuable evidence demonstrating a lack of culpable intent.

5. Establish Cross-Functional Review Procedures

Consider requiring legal or regulatory review before publication of:

Launch press releases;

Product webpages;

Investor presentations;

Frequently asked questions;

Product comparison materials; and

Promotional communications.

Many problematic statements can be eliminated with modest pre-publication review.

6. Maintain Documentation Showing Compliance Objectives

The Supreme Court repeatedly relied on “obvious alternative explanations” such as compliance with FDA requirements and ordinary industry practices. Accordingly, companies should preserve records demonstrating that challenged statements were motivated by:

FDA compliance;

Regulatory obligations;

Investor-disclosure requirements;

Pharmacovigilance obligations; or

Routine business practices.

Contemporaneous documentation may later provide the very “obvious alternative explanation” that defeats inducement allegations.

7. Avoid Comparative Messaging Tied to Patented Uses

Even after Hikma, generic companies should remain cautious about communications that:

Highlight clinical benefits associated with carved-out indications;

Discuss studies directed to patented uses;

Emphasize patient populations associated with patented indications; or

Compare outcomes associated with patented treatment methods.

Such communications are far more likely to be characterized as affirmative encouragement.

8. Remember that Implicit Inducement Remains Possible

Importantly, the Supreme Court rejected Hikma’s argument that inducement must always be expressed. The Court explained that inducement can be implicit, provided the encouragement is clear, affirmative, and directed toward infringement. Accordingly, companies should not assume that avoiding explicit instructions alone eliminates risk.

9. Post-Approval Changes Need Legal Department Vetting

While not directly addressed in the Hikma case, ANDA companies must monitor post-approval developments that involve legal department sign-off. For example, during ANDA development the legal department may recommend a certain strategy, such as the elimination of some label language. Yet later the FDA may request the ANDA sponsor to add such label language back into the label. Reflexively, the regulatory affairs department does so, without legal department review. Accordingly, if regulatory affairs recognizes that the original deletion strategy was based on legal department advice, then it must obtain legal department review/consent before adding back the deleted language.

Broader Significance

The most consequential aspect of the decision may be its analytical framework. The Court appears to have created a meaningful distinction between:

communications that could theoretically be interpreted by a reader as encouragement; and communications that actually reflect affirmative efforts by the speaker to encourage infringement.

Future skinny-label cases will likely focus far more heavily on the conduct, intent, messaging strategy, and affirmative actions of the alleged inducer rather than on speculative interpretations by physicians, pharmacists, or other third parties. This shift should provide generic manufacturers with greater certainty when utilizing Section viii carve-outs and should substantially reduce the risk that routine commercial communications alone can survive a motion to dismiss.

A brand company may argue that the generic company just “knows” how the ANDA product will be used, including its possible uses for patented uses. However, the renewed focus on the ANDA company’s conduct shuts this door. And because generic manufacturers typically sell into concentrated distribution channels rather than directly to prescribers or patients, they often have limited visibility into how individual prescriptions are ultimately utilized.

Conclusion

Hikma represents a significant victory for generic manufacturers and for the continued viability of the Section viii skinny-label pathway. The Supreme Court unanimously reaffirmed that inducement requires affirmative, culpable conduct directed toward encouraging infringement, not merely statements from which a physician might infer an infringing use.

Nevertheless, prudent generic manufacturers should continue to exercise caution. Well-designed communication policies, marketing training, legal review procedures, and disciplined public messaging remain important tools for minimizing inducement risk and preserving the benefits of the Section viii pathway.

One practical lesson from Hikma is that companies should carefully evaluate whether particular communications are necessary at all. If a statement does not advance a regulatory, commercial, or investor-relations objective, it may create litigation risk without corresponding business value.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.