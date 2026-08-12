Earthquake In Japan: Legal Remedies For Missed Deadlines

J A Kemp is a leading firm of European Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. We combine independent thinking with collective excellence in all that we do.
The technical and legal knowledge that we apply to the protection of our clients’ patents is outstanding in its breadth and depth. With around 100 science and technology graduates in the firm, including 50 PhDs, no area of science or technology is outside our scope. Our Patent Attorneys have collective in-depth expertise in patent law and procedure in every country of the world.
The team of professionals who advise our clients on trade mark and design matters have backgrounds in major international law firms and hold qualifications as Chartered UK Trade Mark Attorneys, Solicitors and European Trade Mark Professional Representatives. Dedicated to this specialist area of intellectual property protection, the team has the expertise and resources to protect trade marks and designs in any market worldwide.
The European Patent Office has issued guidance on legal remedies available to parties affected by the July 2026 earthquake in Japan. Understanding these exceptional occurrence provisions under Rule 134(5) EPC and related PCT safeguards could prove critical for maintaining patent rights when natural disasters disrupt filing deadlines.
In particular, the EPO recognises that being affected by the earthquake counts as an “exceptional occurrence” such that it may be possible for a document received late to be considered received on time. Particular criteria apply and evidence needs to be provided (in accordance with Rule 134(5) EPC). However, it is worth considering whether the safeguard can be used if a deadline has been missed.
As also highlighted in the notice, there are provisions under the PCT (e.g. Rule 82quater.1 PCT) which provide safeguards for international applications.
If you require advice regarding the legal remedies for missing a deadline, please do not hesitate to contact us.