The Email That Cost Millions: What Wonderland v. Evenflo Teaches Every Founder About Patent Risk

When Evenflo employees discussed how to "ingeniously escape" a competitor's patent in an internal email chain, they created evidence that would later be used against them in court. The Federal Circuit's reversal in Wonderland v. Evenflo demonstrates how a single unprotected communication can transform an infringement case into a willful infringement claim with treble damages exposure. What should companies do when they identify a potentially problematic patent, and how can founders avoid making the same cos

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An engineer at Evenflo Company sent an email that should never have been written.

The message acknowledged that one of their child car seat designs likely infringed a Wonderland Switzerland patent. Then it asked: how do we “ingeniously escape” this infringement?

No attorney was copied. No privilege applied. The email became evidence.

In December 2025, the Federal Circuit reversed the district court’s decision to exclude what became known as the “Dracula Email Chain.” The court sent the case back for a new trial on willful infringement—opening Evenflo to the possibility of treble damages.

This case is a cautionary tale for every founder building hardware products. The email wasn’t written by lawyers making legal assessments. It was written by employees speculating about infringement without understanding the consequences.

You are not qualified to make that assessment.

Why This Email Was Legally Catastrophic

The Wonderland v. Evenflo case centered on patents for child car seat designs. A jury found infringement but not willfulness. The district court excluded the email chain from evidence.

The Federal Circuit disagreed.

The email showed an Evenflo employee acknowledging likely infringement and asking how to escape it. That’s not just bad optics. It’s evidence of willful infringement, a finding that can lead to enhanced damages up to three times the original award.

Here’s what made it so damaging:

No attorney was in the loop. If counsel had been involved, the communication would have been protected by attorney-client privilege. The email would have been inadmissible. Instead, it became the centerpiece of Wonderland’s willfulness argument.

The employee made a legal conclusion. Determining whether a product infringes a patent requires claim-by-claim analysis, prior art review, doctrine of equivalents assessment, and prosecution history estoppel. That’s not something an engineer can do in an email thread.

It was written evidence of knowledge. Willfulness requires more than just knowing a patent exists. You have to show the company knew infringement was likely and proceeded anyway. This email checked every box.

The Federal Circuit ruled that excluding this evidence was an abuse of discretion. The case went back to district court for a new trial on willfulness—years of additional litigation, legal fees, and exposure to enhanced damages.

What Evenflo Should Have Done

The moment that employee saw a potentially problematic patent, there was a clear path forward. Evenflo didn’t take it.

Here’s what should have happened:

Flag it to counsel immediately. Send the patent number to your attorney with a simple note: “Can we discuss this?” That’s it. No analysis. No speculation. Just a heads-up.

Run a Freedom to Operate investigation. A proper FTO search identifies active patents that may restrict your product in specific jurisdictions. For early-stage companies, this is how you avoid expensive redesigns, locked-up inventory, and damaged partnerships down the road.

Get advice of counsel. If your attorney reviews the patent and drafts an opinion explaining why you don’t infringe, that opinion can negate a willfulness charge. Acting on competent legal advice is one of the strongest defenses available.

Design around if necessary. If the patent poses a real threat, you have options. You can modify your design to avoid infringement. This is far easier to do early in development than after you’ve shipped thousands of units.

Consider early licensing. Sometimes the best move is to negotiate a license before you’re facing a lawsuit. Early licensing discussions give you leverage and keep your options open.

Evenflo had all of these options. The email shows they saw the problem and kept moving anyway. That’s the definition of willful infringement.

The Minimum Viable Protocol for Founders

Most early-stage founders don’t have in-house patent teams. They don’t have formal training programs. Their engineers are moving fast and talking to each other constantly.

You still need a protocol.

Here’s the minimum viable version:

If you see something, say something, but say it to your attorney, not in an email.

When someone on your team identifies a competitor patent that looks problematic, the response is simple: send the patent number to your attorney and ask to discuss it. That’s the whole message. No legal analysis. No speculation about infringement. Just a flag.

Pick up the phone if you’re genuinely concerned. That conversation is protected by attorney-client privilege, even if you follow up in writing. But the key is getting counsel in the loop before anyone starts making legal assessments.

Train your team on what not to do. You run sexual harassment training. You should run patent compliance training. Teach your engineers and product managers the basics: don’t analyze competitor patents in writing, don’t speculate about infringement, don’t try to “ingeniously escape” legal problems without counsel.

This isn’t about creating a culture of fear. It’s about creating a culture of smart risk management.

Do not stick your head in the sand. Ignoring a patent doesn’t make it go away. If you identify a potential issue and proceed without addressing it, you’re building evidence for a willfulness claim. Proceed with caution and involve your patent attorney early in the game.

Winning on Infringement Isn’t Always Enough

Wonderland won on infringement for certain products. But the Federal Circuit reversed the permanent injunction on both patents.

The court found that Wonderland hadn’t shown non-speculative irreparable harm, one of the four factors required under the eBay test for injunctive relief. Speculative and conclusory statements weren’t enough.

Here’s what that means for founders:

Winning on infringement is still a win. Even without an injunction, you can recover significant monetary damages. Once infringement is established, continued infringement can be considered willful, which means enhanced royalties going forward.

An injunction is a stop sign. Damages are a toll booth. An injunction shuts down the infringing product entirely. Damages mean the infringer pays to keep using your invention. Both outcomes have value, but they serve different strategic purposes.

Getting an injunction requires going the extra mile. You need concrete evidence of irreparable harm that monetary damages can’t fix. You need to show the balance of hardships favors you. You need to demonstrate that an injunction serves the public interest. Conclusory statements won’t cut it.

For founders, this means understanding what you’re actually building when you file a patent. Sometimes you’re building a stop sign. Sometimes you’re building a toll booth. Both can be enormously valuable.

The Two-Move Playbook

If you take nothing else from this case, take these two moves:

Move one: Protect your invention before you ship.

As soon as you start selling your product or publicly disclosing your idea outside of an NDA, you trigger a time bar. In the US, you have one year to file a patent application. Outside the US, there’s no grace period, your ability to seek protection is gone immediately.

Protect your invention first. Everything else flows from that.

Move two: Run a limited-scope FTO investigation before you’re too deep to change course.

You don’t need to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a comprehensive freedom-to-operate search at the early stage. Start with a limited-scope investigation focused on the patents that matter most in your space.

If that limited search flags something concerning, then you do a deeper dive on that specific patent. This approach keeps costs down while minimizing risk.

The goal is to identify problems when you can still design around them. Once your product is shipping and your supply chain is locked in, redesign becomes exponentially more expensive.

The Real Lesson

The Wonderland v. Evenflo case isn’t just about one damaging email. It’s about what happens when companies see a patent problem and keep moving without involving counsel.

Evenflo had options. They could have flagged the patent to their attorneys. They could have run an FTO investigation. They could have designed around the patent or negotiated a license early.

Instead, they put speculation about infringement in writing, kept no attorney in the loop, and gave Wonderland the evidence needed to argue willfulness.

The Federal Circuit sent the case back for a new trial. Evenflo now faces years of additional litigation and exposure to treble damages.

You don’t want to be in that position.

Train your team. Build a protocol. Get counsel in the loop early. And whatever you do, don’t put damning evidence of infringement in an email.

That’s the lesson.

About the Author

Babak Akhlaghi is a registered patent attorney and the Managing Director of NovoTech Patent Firm, where he helps technology companies build investor‑grade patent portfolios that support fundraising, defensibility, and long‑term competitive advantage. His practice centers on patent strategy, portfolio architecture, and high‑leverage drafting for companies developing AI, machine learning, quantum computing, advanced software‑driven systems, robotics, and other emerging technologies. Babak is also a permanent Adjunct Professor at the University of Maryland, where he teaches Legal Aspects of Entrepreneurship, bringing real‑world IP strategy experience directly into the academic environment. He is a co‑author of the Patent Applications Handbook, published annually by West Publications (Clark Boardman Division) since 1992, and widely used by practitioners as a technical and procedural reference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.