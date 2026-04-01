Preempting Surprise Injunctions In Germany And The UPC: Strategic Use Of The Schutzschrift In Global Patent Litigation

A Schutzschrift is a preemptive defense filing against surprise injunctions: It allows a potential injunction target to present its arguments before a court rules on an ex parte preliminary injunction...

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The Highlights

A Schutzschrift is a preemptive defense filing against surprise injunctions: It allows a potential injunction target to present its arguments before a court rules on an ex parte preliminary injunction, reducing the risk of sudden enforcement in Germany and the UPC.



A Schutzschrift is a strategic tool in cross-border patent disputes: It should be considered early in high-risk situations, such as warning letters, trade fairs, product launches, or escalating cross-border disputes, because timely filing can preserve leverage and help prevent business disruption.



A Schutzschrift works by challenging preliminary relief in advance: It anticipates and rebuts likely enforcement arguments on infringement, validity, and urgency under a prima facie standard.

In today’s era of multi-jurisdictional litigation, parties are increasingly navigating parallel proceedings in the United States, China, Germany, the Unified Patent Court (UPC), and other venues. Each of these venues has its procedural tools and strategic risks. Among the most significant of these risks is the possibility that an opponent may seek a preliminary injunction in Germany or the Unified Patent Court (UPC) on an ex parte basis—that is, without warning to the defendant.

These injunctions can be granted rapidly and without prior notice or a hearing, exposing defendants to immediate and potentially severe enforcement consequences, including product seizures or market disruption. In this environment, defendants must think proactively, not reactively. German law and UPC Rules of Procedure offer a powerful preemptive tool: the Schutzschrift, or protective letter.

This article explains why and when to deploy a Schutzschrift as part of a coordinated global litigation strategy to reduce the risk of surprise enforcement and maintain control over fast-moving disputes.

I. The Growing Risk of Ex Parte Injunctions in Germany and the UPC—and Why Defendants Must Act Preemptively

Germany remains one of the most active and attractive venues for patent litigation, now operating alongside the UPC as part of a dual system. Both German courts and the UPC routinely grant preliminary injunctions—often without a hearing. While this streamlined process serves patent holders by enabling swift protection of their rights, it creates a significant vulnerability for defendants: the risk of being enjoined without ever being heard.

The Schutzschrift addresses this imbalance. Governed by Section 945a of the German Code of Civil Procedure (ZPO) and Rule 207 Rules of Procedure of the Unified Patent Court (ROP), a Schutzschrift is a preemptive defense submission filed before any injunction request is made. It allows a potential injunction target to present its legal and factual arguments in advance, ensuring that the court considers its position before issuing any ex parte relief.

The objective is twofold: ideally, to prevent the issuance of a preliminary injunction altogether, or at minimum, to compel the court to hold an oral hearing before granting relief. In practice, a well-crafted Schutzschrift can disrupt the applicant’s narrative, undermine assertions of infringement or urgency, and eliminate the element of surprise.

II. Schutzschrift as a Preemptive Defense Tool: Ensuring Your Arguments Are Heard Before an Injunction Issues

A Schutzschrift closely resembles a formal pleading and must be drafted with precision. It should clearly identify the parties, define the subject matter, and set out the anticipated dispute. This makes drafting particularly demanding, as the defendant must anticipate the opponent’s claims without having seen them.

Typically, the submission includes requests that the court:

deny any application for a preliminary injunction; or

alternatively, schedule an oral hearing before issuing any decision.

Substantively, the Schutzschrift targets the two pillars of preliminary injunctive relief:

The asserted claim (e.g., by challenging infringement or asserting the invalidity of the patent); and

Urgency (e.g., by demonstrating that the applicant delayed action or was already aware of the relevant facts).

Because preliminary-injunction proceedings involve only a summary examination, both the applicant and the defendant are subject to a reduced, prima facie standard of proof, rather than the full standard applicable in proceedings on the merits. Accordingly, the defendant may rely on affidavits and other documentary evidence.

From a procedural standpoint, Germany offers a significant advantage. Protective letters can be filed centrally via Schutzschriftenregister (ZSSR) under the Schutzschriftenregisterverordnung (SRV). A single electronic filing is made available to all potentially competent German courts, eliminating the need to predict where an injunction might be sought.

The UPC, however, operates independently. Protective letters must be filed separately through the UPC’s Case Management System, requiring parallel action to ensure comprehensive coverage.

The filing procedure for protective letters is designed to be discreet and reliable:

Discretion: The process operates silently to protect case strategy. A preliminary injunction applicant cannot query if a protective letter exists before requesting a preliminary injunction. Conversely, filing a protective letter does not lead to the notification of the defendant if a request for a preliminary injunction is filed against them.

The process operates silently to protect case strategy. A preliminary injunction applicant cannot query if a protective letter exists before requesting a preliminary injunction. Conversely, filing a protective letter does not lead to the notification of the defendant if a request for a preliminary injunction is filed against them. Court Duties: Courts are obliged to check whether a protective letter is filed whenever a preliminary injunction has been requested. If a matching protective letter is found, they must read and consider it before issuing any decision.

Courts are obliged to check whether a protective letter is filed whenever a preliminary injunction has been requested. If a matching protective letter is found, they must read and consider it before issuing any decision. Cost: For the German national central electronic register the filing fee is a flat € 115; for filing at the UPC it is € 200. Additionally, there are legal costs for drafting the protective letter.

For the German national central electronic register the filing fee is a flat € 115; for filing at the UPC it is € 200. Additionally, there are legal costs for drafting the protective letter. Duration: The letter remains valid for six months, after which it is automatically deleted. If the threat of litigation persists, a new filing is required for the national register, whereas the UPC’s system allows to prolong the duration by a further six months.

III. When to Deploy a Schutzschrift: Key Trigger Events and High-Risk Scenarios in Multi-Jurisdictional Disputes

A Schutzschrift is most effective when filed before the risk of an injunction materializes into action. It is a forward-looking tool, best deployed when there is a credible threat of imminent enforcement. Common scenarios are:

Formal Warnings: Receipt of a warning letter or an authorization inquiry.

Receipt of a warning letter or an authorization inquiry. Escalating Disputes: Contentious pre-litigation correspondence or explicit threats.

Contentious pre-litigation correspondence or explicit threats. Trade Fairs: Before major industry events, where competitors frequently seek preliminary injunctions to seize goods or clear a rival’s booth.

Before major industry events, where competitors frequently seek preliminary injunctions to seize goods or clear a rival’s booth. Product Launches: Immediately prior to a launch to secure the rollout against sudden judicial interference.

Immediately prior to a launch to secure the rollout against sudden judicial interference. Aggressive Market Entry: When facing new, aggressive competition or entering a contested market segment.

When facing new, aggressive competition or entering a contested market segment. Cross-Border Defense: After requesting an anti-suit injunction, specifically to defend against an anticipated anti-anti-suit injunction.

The strategic value is substantial. By forcing the court to consider the defendant’s arguments—or to hold a hearing—the Schutzschrift eliminates the element of surprise and prevents an immediate court order. This buys valuable time to develop a full defense, coordinate across jurisdictions, or pursue settlement from a position of strength rather than under the crushing pressure of an active injunction.

IV. Strategic Impact: Preserving Leverage, Preventing Disruption, and Maintaining Control in Fast-Moving Litigation

A Schutzschrift is not merely a procedural safeguard, it is a strategic instrument that can materially shape the course of a dispute before it formally begins. In high-stakes, multi-jurisdictional litigation, where timing and leverage are everything, the ability to preempt ex parte relief can mean the difference between controlled defense and reactive crisis management.

For parties operating in Germany or before the UPC, the Schutzschrift should be viewed as a standard component of any proactive litigation strategy. When used effectively, it transforms uncertainty into preparation, and surprises into strategic advantage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.