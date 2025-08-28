An Attorney's Ethical Obligations To The Client In Third-Party Funded Litigation

The landscape of legal practice has significantly changed due to the proliferation of third-party litigation funding, a financial mechanism that provides capital to plaintiffs, including patent owners, in exchange for an interest related to any recovery. This funding source can be a vital tool for expanding access to justice, particularly for patent owners who would otherwise be unable to afford the high costs of patent litigation, but it introduces several dynamics that require careful ethical consideration from attorneys. After assessing an attorney's ethical duties of loyalty to the client and client control, attorneys can examine how they are applied and safeguarded in the context of litigation funding, and analyze how state bar ethics opinions and judicial interpretations are guiding attorneys in this evolving field.

I. Ethical Rules Governing Attorney Conduct in Funded Litigation

At its heart, litigation funding creates a triangular relationship between the attorney, the client, and the funder, which potentially complicates two fundamental ethical principles governing the attorney-client relationship: an attorney's duty of loyalty to the client and the client's right to control the litigation.

A. Duty of Loyalty and Professional Independence

First, a lawyer's duty of loyalty compels acting in the best interests of their client without being compromised by conflicting interests. Model Rule of Professional Conduct 1.7 addresses conflicts of interest, stating that a conflict of interest exists if "there is a significant risk that the representation of one or more clients will be materially limited by the lawyer's responsibilities to . . . a third person or by a personal interest of the lawyer."1 This rule is particularly relevant when a lawyer advises a client on a funding proposal.

An attorney who affirmatively advises a client to accept a third-party funding arrangement must consider the risk of a future claim that their representation will be "materially limited by . . . a personal interest."2 This personal interest could stem from the attorney's or their law firm's own financial position, including the need to ensure payment of their fees. However, issues associated with Model Rule 1.7(a) can be dealt with by the exceptions to the rule listed under Model Rule 1.7(b). Under Model Rule 1.7(b), a client may waive a conflict by providing the lawyer with informed written consent after full disclosure of the existence and nature of the possible conflict, as long as "the lawyer reasonably believes that they will be able to provide competent and diligent representation to each affected client."3

Further emphasizing the importance of professional independence, Model Rule 5.4(a) generally bars lawyers from sharing legal fees with non-lawyers.4 As the comment to this rule flags, the prohibition on fee-splitting is "to protect the lawyer's professional independence of judgment" that the lawyer owes to the client.5

B. Client Control Over Litigation and Settlement

Second, the principle of client autonomy is a cornerstone of Model Rule 1.2(a), which grants the client the exclusive right to make fundamental decisions regarding the objectives of their representation. This right includes the non-delegable authority to decide whether to settle a matter. The introduction of a third-party funder can, however, introduce complexities in safeguarding this right. For example, while some funders do not receive any control, certain funding agreements may grant funders express or implied control over a lawsuit, thereby interfering with the client's autonomy. Examples of such control mechanisms may include a funder's veto power over settlement, conditions for continued funding, or requirements for specific strategic moves.6

II. State Bar Ethics Opinions

The ethical challenges presented by litigation funding have prompted various state bar associations to issue opinions that guide attorneys on navigating these arrangements while upholding core professional duties. While the common-law doctrines of champerty and maintenance—which historically prohibited third-party involvement in litigation—have largely been relaxed, their underlying concerns about outside interference and control persist in modern ethical frameworks.7

Many of these opinions permit litigation funding but impose conditions, some stringent, to safeguard loyalty and client control. For example, the Illinois State Bar Association has issued an advisory opinion concluding that, although an attorney may assist a client in obtaining third-party litigation funding, the attorney must ensure that the funding agreement does not grant the funder any rights to control settlement, strategy, or other aspects of the litigation.8 Moreover, the attorney must "render independent professional judgment and candid advice to the client" to comply with Illinois' ethical rule requiring the attorney to "exercise independent professional judgment and render candid advice," similar to Model Rule 5.4.9

Similarly, the New York City Bar Association issued formal opinions emphasizing that while an attorney may advise a client on litigation-funding agreements, they must ensure the client maintains ultimate control over the litigation, including settlement. The opinions prohibit a lawyer from entering into a funding agreement that would improperly limit the lawyer's ability to exercise independent professional judgment or assist a client in doing so.10 The California Bar Association also prohibits an attorney from entering into an agreement that cedes control of litigation decisions to a third-party funder, reinforcing the principle that a funder can be provided with information, but not the contractual right to direct a lawyer's professional judgment or the client's strategic choices.11

III. Judicial Scrutiny: Nimitz and Its Implications

Judicial decisions also offer crucial insights into the ethical boundaries of litigation funding, particularly when arrangements appear to compromise attorney loyalty or client control. The Nimitz opinion from the District of Delaware offers a striking example.12 In Nimitz, the court examined patent-infringement cases where plaintiff LLCs were allegedly controlled by litigation funder IP Edge and its affiliate Mavexar. The court found that attorneys representing the plaintiff LLCs filed, settled, and dismissed cases without any direct communication with their named clients, and, in doing so, concluded that the attorneys violated the ethical rules on client control and communication.13

The court also addressed concerns about loyalty and conflicts of interest, concluding that "counsel violated Rule 1.7 and, to the extent their fees were paid or advanced by Mavexar or IP Edge, Rule 1.8(f)."14 Mavexar's agreements created "potential conflicts of interest between Mavexar and the clients," and the attorneys' "blind adherence to Mavexar's directions to file and settle cases in the clients' name created a significant risk that counsel's actions materially limited their representation of their clients."15

Central to Nimitz was the absence of informed client consent to the funder's directions. This lack of informed consent, especially regarding conflicts and funder influence, constituted a critical ethical lapse in which the attorneys "failed to satisfy their 'ethical obligations of giving [their] clients full and meaningful disclosure of conflicts of interest.'"16 In other words, the attorneys' "de facto clients were IP Edge and Mavexar" and their "loyalty was not to their clients, but rather to IP Edge."17 These findings led the court to refer the attorneys to disciplinary counsel for their state bars.

The Nimitz opinion spotlights a judicial perspective on the importance of maintaining attorney loyalty and genuine client control in the context of funded litigation, emphasizing that an attorney's obligations to their client remain paramount, regardless of external financial arrangements.

IV. Takeaways: Safeguarding Loyalty and Control

To navigate the complex environment of litigation funding and uphold ethical obligations, attorneys must prioritize loyalty and client control. Best practices begin with comprehensive informed consent: attorneys have a duty to thoroughly explain all funding agreement terms, especially those that could impact, depending on the circumstances, independence, strategy control, or settlement. This explanation, including risks and benefits, should be documented in writing to ensure the client's full understanding. Furthermore, attorneys should conduct due diligence on funders and their agreements, scrutinizing clauses that would cause any undue influence that could compromise loyalty or client control.

Ultimately, maintaining unwavering professional independence is paramount. Attorneys must prioritize the client's interests above all else and resist any funder pressure that could undermine loyalty or client autonomy. The principles of loyalty and client control are fundamental to the attorney-client relationship. By remaining vigilant, performing diligent due diligence, and prioritizing informed consent, attorneys can responsibly engage with litigation funding, thereby upholding the integrity of the profession and ensuring their clients' interests remain supreme.

