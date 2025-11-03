Israeli Plaintiff Tags TI In The Northern District Of Texas

In a Northern District of Texas complaint, Origin GPS Ltd. has accused Texas Instruments (3:25-cv-02596) of infringing two patents through the provision of "IOT integrated circuits" including its SimpleLink-series products, which allegedly include "the CC3200 and CC3220 , the CC3551E the CC1352P and the CC330x, 330xMOD, 335x, 335xMOD, 350x, 355x chip series [sic]". The asserted patents generally relate to an "integrated circuit for interfacing with one or more sensors".

The sole named inventor for the patents now in suit (10,037,300; 10,353,854) is Haim Goldberger. They comprise a two-patent family with issue dates in July 2018 and July 2019 and an estimate priority date in August 2016, based on the filing of a provisional application. This case appears to mark their litigation debut.

Origin was formed in Israel in May 2006 and is described as "a world leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of fully-integrated, miniaturized GPS/GNSS and cellular IoT solutions". On social media, Goldberger holds himself out as having served as CEO with OriginGPS since 2006; as cofounder (and prior to that, CTO) with Neteera Technologies—a company that "combines a micro-radar on-chip and algorithms to enable a new generation of vital-signs monitoring for automotive and e-health applications"—since December 2014; and as "Owner" with Origin-Tech Ltd.—which "helps entrepreneurs and companies evaluate technologies, overcome bottle development necks, and establish technology partnerships"—since July 2005.

It is unclear whether Origin has ongoing operations or still offers products for sale. DNL Zito filed the complaint for Origin. DNL Zito notably took over representation of several plaintiffs previously represented by Ramey LLP after that firm had a public falling out with sometimes patent plaintiff, sometimes patent funder, sometimes advisory firm AiPi. For background concerning that breakup, see "The AiPi-Ramey Relationship Implodes" (January 2024), with a partial update on the ongoing fallout provided at "Court Authorizes 'Full and Complete Discovery', Including Forensic Discovery, into Alleged AiPi Perpetuation of Fraud on a 'Grand Scale'" (February 2025) and "Motion Against Ramey LLP for Alleged Protective Order Violations Now Fully Briefed" (April 2025).

DNL Zito appears to have taken some of Ramey LLP's practices on board, including typo-ridden pleadings and questionable disclosure documents. For details, see "Wearables Campaign Marked by Competing Alice Decisions, Repeating Typos, Missing Claim Charts, and Puzzling Corporate Disclosures" (July 2025). For example, in this complaint, per Origin, "The integrated circuits includes [sic] processors and wireless connectively as well as sensor input and output connections", and "Defendant TI has contributorily infringed and continue [sic] to be contributory infringers [sic] under 35 U.S.C. §271(c) because" of alleged ongoing supply of the accused products to other.

Origin seeks, among other things, a permanent injunction. The Northern District of Texas imposes heightened disclosure on litigants; Origin has identified no interested nonparties. The case has been assigned to District Judge Sam A. Lindsay. 9/24, Northern District of Texas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.