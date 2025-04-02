PTAB Announces Bifurcated Process For Consideration Of Discretionary Denial Issues

A new interim process for the Director to exercise discretion as to whether to institute an inter partes review(IPR) or a post grant review (PGR) was announced on March 26, 2025, in which discretionary considerations and merit-based statutory considerations are bifurcated.

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

A new interim process for the Director to exercise discretion as to whether to institute an inter partes review(IPR) or a post grant review (PGR) was announced on March 26, 2025, in which discretionary considerations and merit-based statutory considerations are bifurcated.

On March 26, 2025, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Acting Director sent a memorandum regarding a new interim process for workload management to all Patent Trial and Appeal board (PTAB) judges. The aim of the process is to improve PTAB efficiency and balance resources between post-grant proceedings and ex-parte appeals, while promoting "consistent application of discretionary considerations in the institution of AIA proceedings."

According to the interim process, which applies to both IPRs and PGRs, the Director, in consultation with three PTAB judges will determine whether discretionary denial of institution of an IPR or a PGR is appropriate. The Director will either: (i) issue a decision denying IPR or PGR institution; or (ii) refer the IPR or PGR petition to a panel of three PTAB judges. If the Director refers the petition, then the PTAB judges will review the petition for merit-based and other non-discretionary statutory considerations and issue a decision denying or granting the petition.

The USPTO will permit briefing on requests for discretionary denial of institution. Within two months of entry of a Notice of Filing Date Accorded of a petition, the patent owner may file a brief in favor of discretionary denial. The petitioner may file a reply brief no later than one month after the patent owner files it brief. In their briefing and consistent with existing PTAB precedents, the parties may address all relevant discretionary considerations.

This interim process applies to IPRs and PGRs where the deadline for the patent owner to file its preliminary response has not passed. In that situation, if the deadline has passed for the patent owner to file its discretionary denial brief, the patent owner may file its discretionary denial brief within one month of the date of the memorandum (i.e., by April 26, 2025).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.