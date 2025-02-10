Patent Eligibility: The Call For Supreme Court Clarity And For An End To Summary Affirmances

The U.S. Supreme Court has once again been urged to revisit 35 U.S.C. § 101, the statute governing patent eligibility. Audio Evolution Diagnostics, Inc. (AED) filed a petition for writ of certiorari, challenging the Federal Circuit's summary affirmance under Rule 36 of a ruling that invalidated its patents under the Alice/Mayo framework. Should the SCOTUS take up the case, this presents an opportunity for the Court to clarify the boundaries of patent eligibility and address concerns over the Federal Circuit's handling of such cases.

AED's Basis for its Petition

AED's petition asserts that "the Federal Circuit remains at an impasse over the proper scope of § 101" and that the § 101 doctrine "is in chaos and requires this Court's review."

AED raises, inter alia, two key concerns: First, since Alice was decided more than a decade ago, "division among decisionmakers on how to correctly apply the two-step framework has dominated the jurisprudence." And second, the Federal Circuit's overuse of summary affirmances under Rule 36, and "whether the Federal Circuit can properly fulfill its § 101 interpretation role using just one word: 'affirmed.'"

In support of the first key concern, AED asserts several issues: (i) the blending of subject matter eligibility under § 101 with other patentability requirements such as novelty and non-obviousness; (ii) the conflation of factual and legal questions, especially in step one of the analysis; and (iii) arbitrary outcomes caused by "the [Federal Circuit] judges' differing opinions on § 101 and their decade-long reluctance to address the issue en banc."

As to the second key concern, AED notes that the Federal Circuit's use of Rule 36 to summarily affirm lower court decisions without issuing an opinion has been widely criticized. Particularly, AED asserts that the Federal Circuit's one-word affirmance ("affirmed") effectively shields the underlying decision from Supreme Court review. The lack of an opinion means there is no explanation of the legal reasoning, "leaving litigants to guess the reasoning behind the decisions."

Why This Case Matters

Patent holders and accused infringers have asked for more certainty, and given the stakes, clarity is needed. AED's petition is not the first time stakeholders have asked the Supreme Court to clarify the Alice/Mayo standard. The Solicitor General, courts, USPTO, and Congress have all requested clearer guidance from the SCOTUS on patent eligibility. Due to the lack of clear guidance from the courts, litigants regularly face the question of subject matter eligibility with limited ability to weigh likely outcomes. Even former members of he Federal Circuit itself have voiced concern. Retired Federal Circuit Chief Judge Michel wrote: "[N]ary a week passes without another decision that highlights the confusion and uncertainty in patent-eligibility law."

Some observers have argued that uncertainty under § 101 stifles innovation, and that this uncertainty has far-reaching implications for innovators, investors, and businesses. Inconsistent rulings under Alice have led to unpredictability in outcomes, particularly in fields such as software, artificial intelligence, business methods, and medical diagnostics. The absence of clear, enforceable standards makes it difficult for companies to assess patentability, protect their innovations, and secure investments. In the words of retired Chief Judge Michel: "The result [of Section 101's unpredictability], unavoidably, is less innovation. Why? Because all these commercial actors follow the simple caution: when in doubt, do not commit time and money in high-risk endeavors, which is what innovation always is."

Rule 36 judgments provide no guidance to the parties, the lower courts or to the legal community in general. Worse, they provide no basis for Supreme Court review. These summary affirmances have increasingly come under scrutiny for their lack of transparency. Observers have argued that this practice undermines the Federal Circuit's role in creating uniformity in patent law—a primary reason for its creation.

What Comes Next?

AED's petition presents the Supreme Court with an opportunity to provide guidance and clarification on the Alice/Mayo framework and addressing the Federal Circuit's use of Rule 36 in cases involving significant legal questions.

The Supreme Court's response to this petition could have major implications for the future of patent eligibility in the U.S. If the Court declines to hear the case, the uncertainty surrounding § 101 jurisprudence will persist, at least for now, leaving some patent holders, accused infringers, legal practitioners and District Courts to continue to ask for more predictability in securing, defending and weighing the eligibility of their patent rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.