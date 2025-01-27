Year In Review: 2024 Intellectual Property Litigation (Video)

self

2024 was a transformative year for intellectual property litigation, marked by groundbreaking legal decisions and evolving challenges. From significant precedential rulings to emerging trends in AI-related IP issues, a recent webinar explored the critical developments that shaped the landscape for IP owners and practitioners.

Brooks Kushman litigators John Rondini, Kyle Konz, Francesca Cusumano, and Reza Roghani Esfahani analyzed the year's most impactful changes and provided insights into what lies ahead for 2025. Key topics covered included:

The implications of the Supreme Court overturning the Chevron deference doctrine in Loper Bright Enterprises

A review of major Federal Circuit and Supreme Court cases, including the LKQ Corp. v. GM Global design patent decision

Navigating AI and IP challenges, including certification standards

Post-COVID procedural shifts in IP litigation

Key updates on trade secret disputes and PTAB estoppel

The impact of increasing USPTO fees on patent portfolios

