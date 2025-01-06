ARTICLE
6 January 2025

Federal Circuit Finds Necking Machine Patents Invalid Under 102(b) On-Sale Bar

FH
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP

Contributor

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP logo
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is a law firm dedicated to advancing ideas, discoveries, and innovations that drive businesses around the world. From offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, Finnegan works with leading innovators to protect, advocate, and leverage their most important intellectual property (IP) assets.
Explore Firm Details
In Crown Packaging Technology, Inc. v. Belvac Production Machinery, Inc., No. 2022-2299 (Fed. Cir. December 10, 2024), the Federal Circuit reversed the district court's summary judgment...
United States Intellectual Property
Jordan M. Cowger,Ji-Hye (Christina) Yang, and Sonja Sahlsten
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In Crown Packaging Technology, Inc. v. Belvac Production Machinery, Inc., No. 2022-2299 (Fed. Cir. December 10, 2024), the Federal Circuit reversed the district court's summary judgment ruling and remanded for entry of judgment that the asserted patents are invalid under the pre-AIA § 102(b) on-sale bar.

At summary judgment, Belvac argued that Crown's necking machine patents were invalid under the on-sale bar because Crown sent a quotation for its machines to a third party more than a year before the priority date. The district court found the quotation did not qualify as an offer for sale and the patents were not invalid. A jury then found no infringement, and both parties appealed.

The Federal Circuit found that Crown's "quotation" contained sufficiently definite terms to qualify as an offer for sale, including the specific product, pricing, purchase options, delivery conditions, and payment terms. The quote was also valid upon acceptance, as the third party was obligated to "commence performance" immediately upon acceptance by paying 50% of the purchase price. Finally, the Federal Circuit reiterated that the offer, although made by a foreign company, was directed to a United States corporation, rendering the on-sale bar applicable.

Accordingly, the Federal Circuit held the asserted patents invalid and did not reach infringement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jordan M. Cowger
Jordan M. Cowger
Photo of Ji-Hye (Christina) Yang
Ji-Hye (Christina) Yang
Photo of Sonja Sahlsten
Sonja Sahlsten
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More