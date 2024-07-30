Attorney-Client Privilege In UPC Litigation Proceedings

Attorney-client privilege within the context of patents protects the confidentiality of the communications between a client and his/her patent attorney or any advisor enjoying the status of a patent attorney from compelled disclosure, provided the privileged material is not circulated to third parties, in which case the privilege is lost. Common law countries and civil law countries define and treat this privilege differently. The Unified Patent Court Agreement contains provisions reflecting civil law principles, but not devoid of common law principles, in particular insofar as attorney-client privilege is concerned, that go beyond the more limited privilege concept used by some civil law countries and those set by the European Court of Justice. The concept of privilege is distinct from the concept of confidentiality: a privileged communication must be confidential not to lose the privilege, but only some confidential communications as set by the applicable legal provisions governing privilege may be privileged.

In some common law countries, such as the UK, both legal advice privilege and litigation privilege are provided. Legal advice privilege covers all advice in relation to clients' legal rights and obligations and allows clients to freely discuss their legal position with their attorneys in the knowledge that their communications, be they contentious or non-contentious, will remain confidential. In these countries, litigation privilege also covers communications with third parties, such as experts and witnesses. In particular, the protection by litigation privilege covers communications between attorney or client and the third party which come into existence for the main purpose of being used in connection with an existing or contemplated litigation.

Differently from common law countries, in many European civil law countries communications are firstly protected by a professional secrecy obligation and parties' obligation to disclose documents and communications is generally very limited. Nevertheless, protection by privilege may also be provided, but there is generally no protection for in-house counsel, who do not enjoy the same status as attorneys, as established, for example, by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in decisions AM & S vs. Commission and Akzo vs Commission. The ECJ has recognized privilege only for communications from independent attorneys established within the European Union. At the national level, the type and scope of privilege and the categories of persons who may benefit of this right may vary significantly across the European states.

The Unified Patent Court Agreement (UPC-A), which was conceived to reduce fragmentated patent litigation in Europe, contains provisions representing both civil law and common law principles, insofar as attorney-client privilege is concerned, going well beyond the more limited privilege concept followed by European civil law countries as well as the ECJ. According to the UPC, the burden of proof rests with the party asserting the facts, in line with established civil law principles. Within the framework of obtaining evidence, Article 53 UPC-A provides for “discovery” proceedings with regard to requests for information, production of documents and inspection, these proceedings being clearly more limited than the US discovery. Article 48(5) UPC-A recognizes that the communication with representatives of a party, i.e., lawyers and European patent attorneys, are privileged and thus shielded from compelled disclosure in proceedings before the UPC, unless the privilege is expressly waived by the party concerned. The UPC distinguishes between the attorney-client privilege (Rule 287 Rules of Procedure of the UPC (RoP)) and the litigation privilege (Rule 288 RoP).

The attorney-client privilege, provided the advice sought by a client from their lawyer or patent attorney acting in their professional capacity remains confidential and is not waived, protects this advice from disclosure in UPC proceedings and the UPC Patent Mediation and Arbitration Centre. This privilege is applicable to instructions given to the lawyer or patent attorney in connection with UPC proceedings, but also “otherwise,” and thus beyond these proceedings. Under the attorney-client privilege, a lawyer or patent attorney cannot be questioned or examined about the privileged material, which is an important additional protection, in addition to that exempting them from disclosing the privileged material. The advice includes communications between the client and a lawyer, or a patent attorney employed by the client (i.e., an in-house lawyer or patent attorney) and instructed to act in a professional capacity to provide the advice. Further, the advice includes their work product in connection with the advice as well as communications between lawyers or patent attorneys in the same firm or employed by the client, again in connection with the advice.

The RoP provides a definition of “lawyer” which is not limited to a representative authorized to practice before the UPC. According to the RoP, in fact, a lawyer is a “person who is qualified to practise as a lawyer and to give legal advice under the law of the state where he practises and who is professionally instructed to give such advice,” thus including foreign qualified persons. Similarly, a “patent attorney” is defined as “a person who is recognised as eligible to give advice under the law of the state where he practises in relation to the protection of any invention or to the prosecution or litigation of any patent or patent application and is professionally consulted to give such advice.” A patent attorney also includes “a professional representative before the European Patent Office,” i.e., European patent attorneys (who also enjoy attorney-client privilege in proceedings before the European Patent Office as provided by Rule 153 European Patent Convention). The RoP does not expressly indicate whether a patent agent is protected or not. Depending on the interpretation of “patent agent” and of the state where he/she practises, a patent agent could be considered as included or not. Until such an inclusion is positively confirmed by the case law, it would thus be safer not to consider any type of patent agent as implicitly included.

Communications of a client, lawyer or patent attorney with third parties “for the purposes of obtaining information or evidence of any nature for the purpose of or for use in any proceedings, including proceedings before the European Patent Office” are covered by litigation privilege. This protection is important in the preparation of evidence by experts or witnesses and is conceived to include patent searches, experimental evidence or third-party opinions. The provision of the RoP establishing the litigation privilege, despite its broad wording (“any proceeding”), does not clarify whether this privilege extends to cases where litigation is merely envisaged and whether the protection extends beyond the expert reports as such, for example to the instructions given to the experts.

Accordingly, a privilege wider than that provided by some European states, including those participating to the UPC-A, is available under the UPC-A, both for lawyers and patent attorneys, but only the case law will provide clarifications and fill the gaps of the aspects that are not explicitly provided by the law.